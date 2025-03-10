Aviation High School in LIC celebrates its legacy of excellence in aviation education during Holden’s visit

March 10, 2025 By Colum Motherway

Council Member Robert Holden visited Aviation High School to observe the exceptional programs that are preparing students for successful careers in the aviation industry.

During his visit on Feb. 28, Holden expressed his enthusiasm about the school’s dedication to giving students the tools they need to succeed in the rapidly growing field.

“It was a pleasure to visit Aviation High School this morning to see the outstanding programs that truly prepare our youth for rewarding careers in aviation,” he said.

“I was especially happy to learn that many students at Aviation come from our district—a testament to the talent and potential right here in our borough. This school is giving them a strong foundation to soar to new heights!”

The visit provided Holden with a closer look at the school’s FAA-certified programs, which offer hands-on training in aviation maintenance and academic courses that prepare students for future careers or higher education.

“I want to thank Principal Steven Jackson, the parents who joined the visit, and Adrianna Alicea of the PEP for the warm welcome,” Holden added, acknowledging the support from the school community.

Aviation High School has been shaping the future of the aerospace industry since 1925, offering a specialized education that blends vocational training with rigorous academics. The school’s mission is to ensure students receive access to advanced technical programs, including FAA curricula, Advanced Placement courses, and college-level classes.

This comprehensive approach helps students develop critical thinking and analytical skills while preparing them for success in the 21st-century workforce.

Located in Long Island City since 1958, the school boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a 10,000-square-foot hangar and various classrooms dedicated to aviation maintenance. These resources provide students with the practical experience they need to pursue careers in aviation, whether in the airline industry, at airports, or in aerospace technology.

The school has a long history of excellence, dating back to its early years as part of the Central Building Trades School in Manhattan. Over the decades, the program expanded and evolved to meet the growing demands of the aviation industry.

Today, Aviation High School is recognized as a leader in aviation education. It prepares graduates to enter the workforce or pursue further studies at prestigious institutions.

Aviation High School alumni have gone on to work for major companies in the aviation sector, including FedEx, the U.S. Air Force, and various commercial airlines. Many graduates also continue their education at renowned universities such as MIT, Columbia University, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The school’s commitment to hands-on learning is exemplified by the nation’s first commercial aircraft technician internship program, which began in 1995 at Tower Air, located at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). This program has provided countless students with invaluable real-world experience and has been a key factor in their successful careers in aviation.

Aviation High School continues to build on its rich legacy, offering students a unique opportunity to excel in both their education and future careers. The school’s strong partnerships, state-of-the-art facilities, and commitment to excellence ensure that it remains a cornerstone of aviation education for years to come.

The school is hosting a Career Day on Thursday, April 3, from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Career Day is a rewarding experience for students, during which they can learn about career options and strategies for success. Registration is available here.