Rockaway Beach FDNY EMT indicted for 2021 murder in Astoria gunpoint robbery: DA

Feb. 13, 2025 By Bill Parry

An off-duty FDNY EMT from Rockaway Beach was arrested on Thursday morning and booked at the 114th Precinct in Astoria after he was indicted by a Queens grand jury for a fatal gunpoint robbery near Steinway Street in April 2021.

Jordan Hannah, 26, of Rockaway Beach Boulevard, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon on a 22-count indictment charging him with three counts of murder in the first degree and other related crimes in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Kyle Griffin of 241st Street in Rosedale. Hannah was remanded into custody without bail.

“The defendant, now an FDNY EMT, thought he got away with murder for allegedly killing a young man he tried to rob four years ago,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

According to the charges, on April 18, 2021, at approximately 10 p.m., Griffin was sitting in a white Range Rover while parked in front of 40-13 30th Ave. in Astoria after leaving a nearby lounge with friends. A short time later, a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled over next to the Range Rover, preventing Griffin from leaving. At the same time, Hannah and an accomplice who remains at large approached Griffin’s vehicle, opened the rear passenger door, and climbed inside. Hanna and his accomplice each pulled out firearms, and one of them said, “Give us everything you have.”

Griffin, sitting in the driver’s seat, attempted to drive off and was shot twice in his torso. Hannah and his accomplice immediately fled the scene.

Police from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man shot at the corner of 41st Street and 30th Avenue and found Griffin slumped over in his Range Rover. EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai Hospital-Queens, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Crime scene investigators recovered two spent shell casings and two loaded pistols, one a black .380-caliber Smith & Wesson and one black 9 mm Glock pistol, which were recovered a few blocks away.

“This seemingly targeted robbery will not go unanswered because my office never gives up on our victims,” Katz said. “Thanks to the relentless work by my homicide prosecutors and NYPD detectives, we have secured a murder indictment, and the defendant is now in custody.”

Hannah was also criminally charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence. Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise remanded Hannah and ordered him to return to court on April 30. If convicted of the top charge, Hannah faces a potential maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“We will seek justice for Kyle Griffin and his loved ones,” Katz said.