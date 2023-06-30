Roll up! Legal cannabis dispensary in Jamaica using former police car to deliver weed

June 30, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

There’s more than one way to roll a joint!

The operators of the borough’s first legal cannabis dispensary say they have decided to put a tool used in the war on drugs to better use.

Extasy James and her cousin, Michael James, Jr., who own Good Grades on Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, have begun utilizing a decommissioned NYPD car to deliver pot to their customers.

The police vehicle, a black-colored 2007 Chevrolet Impala, is being used by the company to make deliveries to adults over 21 living in areas such as Jackson Heights, Astoria, and Long Island City – as well as Jamaica, Queens. The delivery coverage also extends to Elmont, Floral Park, Garden City, Glen Oaks, Hempstead, New Hyde Park, Lake Success, Roslyn, Uniondale, Valley Stream, and Westbury, according to the owners.

The owners say they came up with the concept as a way of repurposing a tool from the war on drugs into an instrument that benefits communities. They said they also want to reach customers who are unable to visit their dispensary located at 163-03 Jamacia Ave.

“This cruiser was put into service in 2007, the year of the highest [weed] arrests,” the business posted to its Instagram page. “Times have changed, and we’re proud to be part of the movement toward legalization and responsible consumption. Buckle up for a new era of [weed] convenience.”

The store offers various cannabis products, including pre-rolls, flowers, edibles, accessories as well as vaporizers.

The car is in operation from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. pm Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Customers can sign up for deliveries by clicking here.

Extasy James became the first woman in the state to own a legal dispensary when the store opened in March.