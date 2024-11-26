Santathon is back: Bar crawl returns to Sunnyside and Woodside for holiday toy drive

Nov. 26, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Santathon, a popular neighborhood Santa-themed bar crawl, will return to Sunnyside and Woodside next month after a three-year hiatus, raising money to buy toys for children this Christmas.

Santathon will return to the neighborhood on Saturday, Dec. 14, with 14 participating bars offering a variety of drink specials, including $7 cocktails, $6 wines and $5 dollar shots.

Courtyard Ale House owner Frank Ziede, who is a key driving force in resurrecting the bar crawl, says that participating bars will also offer $5 beers.

The majority of the participating bars are located along a nine-block stretch on Queens Boulevard and Skillman Ave., stretching from 40th Street to 49th Street on the two thoroughfares. The Wild Goose, located at 54-20 Roosevelt Ave., and Bar 43, located at 43-06 43rd St., are the only establishments not located on either Queens Boulevard or Skillman Avenue.

Anyone wishing to participate in Santathon and take advantage of the various drinks special must purchase a wristband, available for $10 at each of the participating venues. All proceeds from wristband sales will go toward buying toys for children this holiday season.

All participating businesses will also be collecting new unwrapped toys and new winter clothes starting Dec. 1 as part of the Santathon campaign.

Ziede said the bar crawl can have the dual effect of raising money for charity and providing exposure for bars in the neighborhood. He also believes the event helps to bring the community closer together.

Leo Reynolds, co-owner of participating bar McGuinness’s Saloon, said the event is a good-mannered affair for all involved. This sets it apart from the SantaCon bar crawl in Manhattan, which has gained notoriety in the past due to the behavior of some participants. Reynolds said the event’s traditional good manners are a key reason behind McGuinness’s participation.

“We wouldn’t do it otherwise, Reynolds said. “This is a good-mannered bar crawl.”

Michelle Murphy, co-owner of Bar 43 at 43-06 Skillman Ave., said the bar is “delighted” to be participating in Santathon again.

“It’s always been a great evening of Community spirit, so much joy and united fronts coming together to raise much-needed funds for the kids,” Murphy said. “With drinks specials – live entertainment in the bars, the neighborhood shows up in their best costumes and everyone has a wonderful time.”

Murphy noted that Bar 43 is also a drop site for a separate Toys for Tots donation drive, with donations set to be collected from the bar on Dec. 15.

List of participating venues for the 2024 Sunnyside Santathon:

Arriba 40-17 Queens Blvd

Bar 43 43-06 43rd St.

Belo 48-06 Skillman Ave

Copper Kettle 50-24 Skillman Ave

Courtyard 40-18 Queens Blvd

Flynn’s 46-08 Skillman Ave

The Globe Tavern 4910 Skillman Ave

The Goat 43-17 Queens Blvd

Ida’s Nearabout 43-13 Queens Blvd

Jack’s Fire Dept. 39-46 Skillman Ave

Maggie Mae’s Bar 4115 Queens Blvd

McGuinness’s Saloon 44-23 Queens Blvd

Sanger Hall 48-20 Skillman Ave

Wild Goose 54-20 Roosevelt Ave.