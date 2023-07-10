You are reading

Scooter driver in critical condition after colliding with minivan in Astoria: NYPD

The victim was on a gas-powered scooter traveling westbound on 28th Avenue when he collided with a 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 42nd Street at around 9:45 a.m., police said.

July 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after he struck a minivan while riding a scooter in Astoria Sunday morning, July 9, according to authorities.

The victim was on a gas-powered scooter traveling westbound on 28th Avenue when he collided with a 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 42nd Street at around 9:45 a.m., police said. He thrown off his scooter and came crashing down onto the ground, cops said.

He was transferred to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with head injuries and is in critical condition.

The Honda driver, who was not injured, was traveling southbound on 42nd Street when the collision occurred, police said. The Honda driver remained at the scene until police arrived.

The NYPD did not say which driver had the right of way, according to a police spokesperson, who said the investigation remains ongoing.

The intersection of 28th Avenue and 42nd Street, pictured in Sept. 2022 (Photo: Google Maps)

