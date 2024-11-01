Search continues for trio in violent Corona robbery that left man stripped of belongings: NYPD

Nov. 1, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are still looking for three suspects who terrorized a man in Corona before robbing his personal property in September.

The incident occurred on the night of Sunday, Sept. 22, when the three strangers struck up a conversation with the 26-year-old victim in the vicinity of 37th Avenue and 102nd Street in Corona at around 4:31 a.m.

Two of the perpetrators walked southbound with the victim on 102nd Street to an unknown location, where they proceeded to punch him multiple times to his body, police said Tuesday.

They forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone, money, clothes, and jewelry. An NYPD spokesman could not say what the approximate value of the stolen property was but did say the robbers got only $10 in cash and that the victim was not left naked on the street.

One of the suspects was caught on video leaving the crime scene while holding the victim’s sneakers.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the three suspects on Tuesday and described one as having a medium complexion with a heavy build. He wore a blue short-sleeved shirt over a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as having a medium complexion with a slim build. He wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, light-colored pants, white sneakers, and a dark durag. The third suspect is described as having a medium complexion with a slim build. He wore a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and a gray baseball cap, and he carried a pair of white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 27, the 115th Precinct has reported 356 robberies so far in 2024, 43 more than the 289 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 23.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also on the rise in the precinct, with 536 reported so far this year, 137 more than the 399 reported at the same point in 2023, an increase of 34.3%, according to CompStat.