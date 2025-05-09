Police search for woman who punched teen at Woodside subway station: NYPD

May 9, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a woman who punched a teenage girl at the 61st Street/Woodside subway station and remains at large.

On the night of Friday, May 2, the suspect engaged in a dispute with the 18-year-old victim on the Manhattan-bound 7 train platform at around 8:15 p.m.

The argument exploded into violence when the older woman punched the teen in the face multiple times with a closed fist, causing bruising and swelling, police said Thursday.

The assailant ran down the platform and jumped on a 7 train headed towards Sunnyside. EMS responded to the Woodside transit hub and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect passing through the station turnstile and described her as having a light complexion with dark hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a red or orange T-shirt with white lettering across the chest, black pants, and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through May 4, the 108th Precinct has reported 96 felony assaults so far in 2025, 16 more than the 80 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 20%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are way up in the precinct with 29 reported so far this year,15 more than the 14 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 120%, according to CompStat.