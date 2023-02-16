You are reading

Second man attacked in Sunnyside in just over 72 hours

Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob a man in Sunnyside Wednesday morning, Feb. 15 (Photo: Google Maps)

Feb. 16, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for a suspect who attempted to rob a man in Sunnyside Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, more than 72 hours after another man was mugged in the neighborhood.

The suspect, police said, approached the 40-year-old victim while he was in front of a house on Bliss Street, between Skillman Avenue and 39th Avenue, at around 7 a.m. and shouted: “Get on the ground! Give me the money or I’ll shoot you!”

The alleged perpetrator then hit the man in the face and threw him to the ground, police said.

He then fled the scene on foot. Police said the suspect did not display a weapon.

No property was taken, according to police.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident took place two blocks away from where another man was attacked early Sunday morning, Feb. 12.

Sunday’s victim, a longtime Sunnyside resident, was beaten and robbed by three suspects while walking along 44th Street between Skillman and Barnett Ave. at around 2:10 a.m., according to police.

The 62-year-old victim was walking home from work when was smacked in the face and pushed to the ground. The alleged perpetrators then stole his backpack and fled the scene in an unknown direction, the NYPD said.

Police did not say whether the two incidents are related.

