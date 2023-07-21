You are reading

SEE IT: Armed suspects rob smoke shop in Sunnyside, steal more than $10K worth of merchandise

Two masked men are wanted for robbing a smoke shop in Sunnyside on Thursday, July 20 – making off with store merchandise valued at around $10,500.(Photos provided by NYPD)

July 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two masked men who robbed a smoke shop in Sunnyside at gunpoint  and nabbed more than $10,000 in merchandise on Thursday, July 20.

The video shows the two suspects — both described as having dark complexions and thin builds — walking along a sidewalk moments before they burst into Puffume Smoke Shop, located at 43-45 44th St., just after 2 p.m.

The footage then cuts to the two alleged perpetrators rummaging around the inside of the store during the stick-up.

One of the suspects, who was seen wearing a black ski mask and a blue hoodie, can be seen displaying a gun toward the counter area, where police say a 21-year-old female worker was situated. The worker is not in the camera shot.

He then shuts the door before the footage cuts forward to show the second perpetrator — dressed in a black T-shirt and a white head covering — carrying a red bag full of stolen goods out of the store. He is then followed out the door by the man in the blue hoodie, who appears to be carrying a large jar in his hand and also has a backpack on.

Police say the duo made off with store merchandise valued at around $10,500. It is unclear if any cash was stolen.

They fled the scene southbound on 44th Street in a white-colored 2014 Honda Accord. The car has New York license plates, police said.

Police sources say the vehicle was found abandoned on Atlantic Avenue in eastern Brooklyn about an hour later.

The store worker was not injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD also released photos of the suspects wanted for questioning, along with a picture of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Flushing community launches outdoor art exhibit promoting international culture

In collaboration with local artists, the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce and GrowNYC launched a new pop-up community art project, “Museum Without Doors,” at the Flushing Greenmarket at Bowne Playground at Sanford Avenue and Union Street on Wednesday, July 19.  

“Museum Without Doors” will be held monthly and feature different artists and their artwork. The concept was initially introduced by artist Shih Pao Lin in 2020, and the first and second exhibitions of the series took place in Maple Playground, where the Flushing Greenmarket was first located. Maple Playground was shut down by the city last year for reconstruction and renovation. 

Read More
0
Councilwoman Ariola hosts free rain barrel giveaway in Glendale

Councilwoman Joann Ariola serves a district that knows all too well the problems with rainwater drainage and flooding. In embracing environmental activism and smart water usage, Ariola will host a free rain barrel giveaway in Glendale on Saturday. 

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will distribute rain barrels from 10 a.m. to noon on July 22 at the Glendale Community Garden, located at 74-10 88th St., to those who registered for the event in advance. 

Read More
0
Ridgewood’s 104th Precinct transforms into outdoor movie theater for community event

Ahead of the National Night Out Against Crime, officers from the 104th Precinct and the NYPD Auxiliary Police came together to host a movie night right outside the precinct’s doors in Ridgewood, on Wednesday, July 19. 

About 40 of the Precinct’s neighbors and Ridgewood residents attended the special event around 8 p.m. at 6402 Catalpa Ave. and were treated to popcorn, cotton candy and beverages before the showing of the Disney movie “Monsters, Inc.” The stretch of road along Catalpa Avenue was closed, allowing local moviegoers to sit outside comfortably and enjoy the film outdoors. 

Read More
0
Hero cops from the 112th Precinct help to revive unconscious woman in Rego Park: NYPD

The NYPD is applauding the efforts of two police officers from the 112th Precinct who helped revive an unconscious woman in Rego Park on Tuesday.

Authorities say that, at approximately 2:12 p.m. on July 18, Officers Laird and Baltusis responded to a call requesting a wellness check at a Rego Park apartment. A “concerned individual” had called the authorities requesting the wellness check after they had not heard from a friend.

Read More
0
Cord Meyer Development helps support Commonpoint Queens

As part of its community outreach within the Bayside area, Cord Meyer Development has served as a longtime supporter of Commonpoint Queens, an adjoining neighbor of Cord Meyer’s Bay Terrace Shopping Center. In recent years, Cord Meyer has sponsored Commonpoint Queens’ Ladders for Leaders (L4L) internship program, a six-week paid summer internship for students with a 3.0 GPA from ages 16-21 with volunteer experience.

Commonpoint Queens has been authorized by the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development to operate L4L for a decade. This program introduces the students to the world of work, providing them with career development skills and tools needed to become successful young professionals in their fields.

Read More
0
Load More Articles