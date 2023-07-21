SEE IT: Armed suspects rob smoke shop in Sunnyside, steal more than $10K worth of merchandise

July 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two masked men who robbed a smoke shop in Sunnyside at gunpoint and nabbed more than $10,000 in merchandise on Thursday, July 20.

The video shows the two suspects — both described as having dark complexions and thin builds — walking along a sidewalk moments before they burst into Puffume Smoke Shop, located at 43-45 44th St., just after 2 p.m.

The footage then cuts to the two alleged perpetrators rummaging around the inside of the store during the stick-up.

One of the suspects, who was seen wearing a black ski mask and a blue hoodie, can be seen displaying a gun toward the counter area, where police say a 21-year-old female worker was situated. The worker is not in the camera shot.

He then shuts the door before the footage cuts forward to show the second perpetrator — dressed in a black T-shirt and a white head covering — carrying a red bag full of stolen goods out of the store. He is then followed out the door by the man in the blue hoodie, who appears to be carrying a large jar in his hand and also has a backpack on.

Police say the duo made off with store merchandise valued at around $10,500. It is unclear if any cash was stolen.

They fled the scene southbound on 44th Street in a white-colored 2014 Honda Accord. The car has New York license plates, police said.

Police sources say the vehicle was found abandoned on Atlantic Avenue in eastern Brooklyn about an hour later.

The store worker was not injured during the incident, police said.

The NYPD also released photos of the suspects wanted for questioning, along with a picture of the getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.