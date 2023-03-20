SEE IT: SUV explodes in Long Island City as part of dramatic scene for ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’

March 20, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

An SUV exploded into flames and rocked Long Island City on Monday – though it was all part of a scene for the hit TV series, “Law and Order: Organized Crime” starring Christopher Meloni.

The dramatic scene took place in front of CUNY School of Law on Crescent Street – between 44th Road and Hunter Street — at around noon, and the Queens Post/LIC Post was on hand to capture the eruptive action unfold.

The scene — part of episode 19 from season 3, according to a production crew member — started with an NYPD car leading a motorcade of three black-colored SUVs pulling up outside the school. The SUV immediately behind the police car was then swapped out for a stunt vehicle — which was then wired up for the big shot.

Once all tests were complete TV crews began rolling.

About two dozen extras began walking along the sidewalks while a stunt woman then approached the stunt SUV before it detonated.

A loud bang could be heard and huge flames then blew up from underneath the vehicle’s rear and sides. The flames rose to at least 25 feet in the air.

The stunt woman was blown backward and the back of the SUV was lifted up as part of the act. Many onlookers gasped upon seeing the action.

Crew members, meanwhile, were tight-lipped as to the plot surrounding the scene.

Meloni, who plays Detective Elliot Stabler, appeared after the scene climbing out of another SUV in the motorcade and did not act as if he was injured.

The show, a crime drama TV series, is a spin-off of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” in which Meloni played Stabler from 1999 to 2011.

Actress Ainsley Seiger, who plays computer technology expert Jet Slootmaekers, was also on set earlier Monday.

After the explosive SUV scene, the production crew then blew out the windows of the SUV in another shot.