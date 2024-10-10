Sen. Mike Gianaris hosts DMV in Elmhurst to help residents secure REAL IDs ahead of 2025 deadline

Oct. 10, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

State Sen. Mike Gianaris hosted the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) at the Queens Public Library in Elmhurst Wednesday to help local residents secure their REAL IDs, which will be required to board domestic flights and access some federal facilities starting May next year.

More than 50 members of the local community attended Wednesday’s event at QPL’s Elmhurst branch, located at 86-07 Broadway in Elmhurst.

The event aimed to bring DMV services to the local community, making it more convenient and accessible for residents in western Queens to secure their REAL IDs.

Gianaris has now held three REAL ID events across Queens since the beginning of September, including an event in Maspeth Town Hall on Sept. 7 and an event at Queens Public Library Broadway on Sept. 26. He will host a fourth and final REAL ID event at QPL Ridgewood from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Starting May 7, 2025, US citizens will require a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, ID card, or other federally approved forms of identification to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities and nuclear power plants.

The measure is being introduced as part of the REAL ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005 following recommendations by the 9/11 Commission. The Commission argued that the US Government should set minimum security standards for license issuance and production.

As a result, federal agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration will be prohibited from accepting identification that does not meet those standards starting May of next year.

Gianaris welcomed DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder to Elmhurst on Wednesday and said the event was an opportunity for his constituents to obtain a REAL ID as conveniently as possible.

“Real IDs will be required for domestic air travel and for visiting federal facilities beginning in May 2025,” Gianaris said in a statement. “I am glad I could bring Commissioner Schroeder and his staff here to make sure the people I represent are able to get their new Real IDs as conveniently as possible.”

Schroeder, meanwhile, said events like the one in QPL Elmhurst were “so important” for enabling people to secure their REAL ID.

“The federal government has set a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get your REAL ID. After that date, if you want to visit Grandma in Fort Lauderdale, a standard license may not be accepted. You will need a REAL ID, an Enhanced license or ID, or a passport,” Schroeder said.

“The good news is you can order one today and we’re making it more convenient for you by bringing our mobile offices to you. Events like these are so important in reaching our customers where it works best for them.”