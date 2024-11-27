Senator Gianaris partners with local organizations to provide Thanksgiving support in Western Queens

Nov. 26, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris partnered with multiple local organizations to provide turkeys to families across western Queens.

Gianaris, along with the Carpenters Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York, Woodside Houses Tenant Association and Sunnyside Community Services, organized a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway for families in Western Queens. The event, held before the holiday season, provided turkeys, hot meals, personal protective equipment (PPE), and valuable information about the New York State Home Energy Assistance Program.

“I am proud to work with community organizations and partners to ensure every family can enjoy a proper Thanksgiving meal,” said Gianaris. “I will continue working to serve those in need during the holidays and all year round.”

The turkey distribution event, which was part of Gianaris’ ongoing efforts to support the community, provided essential resources to residents facing financial challenges, ensuring they had access to a festive meal and the necessary support during the holiday season. PPE was also distributed, reinforcing the importance of health and safety during the ongoing public health concerns.

Gianaris, who represents the 12th Senate District in New York, which includes parts of Astoria, Long Island City, and Sunnyside, as well as parts of Woodside, Maspeth, Ridgewood, and Woodhaven, has made a history of community-focused initiatives, particularly during the Thanksgiving season. In previous years, he has organized similar events, ensuring local families have access to Thanksgiving meals and additional support for the colder months.

“I will continue to spend the Thanksgiving and holiday season delivering for my community, including by serving meals on Thanksgiving Day,” Gianaris added.

The senator has long been an advocate for working families, senior citizens, and underserved communities. Through his partnerships with local organizations, Gianaris has made a significant impact in Western Queens, providing critical resources and support to those who need it most.

The 12th Senate District, which Gianaris has represented since 2011, is home to a diverse population, many of whom are facing rising costs of living.