Senior assaulted in Astoria Burger King, suspect remains at large a month later: NYPD

May 29, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are still looking for a suspect who assaulted a senior inside the Burger King restaurant situated across from their station house late last month.

A 78-year-old man was inside the fast food joint at 33-10 Astoria Boulevard South just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29, when a stranger approached him and, without saying a word, shoved the victim to the floor, where he struck the back of his head.

The suspect, who is homeless and known to frequent the area around Columbus Square and the Astoria Boulevard subway station, fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction and remains at large a month later. The senior sustained injuries to the back of his head and was treated on scene by EMS and is in stable condition, police said Wednesday.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect pushing a shopping cart full of his belongings and described him as having a dark complexion with long dark hair, a beard, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket over a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through May 25, the 114th Precinct has reported 239 felony assaults so far in 2025, 20 more than the 219 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 9.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.