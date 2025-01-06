Senior assaulted, robbed in early morning mugging on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights

Jan. 6, 2025 By Bil Parry

A senior was injured when he was assaulted by two muggers in Jackson Heights during the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 2.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst reported that the 76-year-old victim was walking near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue and 73rd Street at around 3:15 a.m. when he was approached from behind by two strangers. They proceeded to shove him into a metal fence, causing injuries to his ribs and forcibly removed his cell phone before running off in an unknown direction.

An NYPD spokeswoman could not provide any information on the extent of his injuries on Monday afternoon. EMS responded to the location and transported the wounded senior to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Friday and described one of the muggers as having a light complexion and a medium build. He wore a camouflage baseball cap, a gray jacket, gray pants, black sneakers, and a black bag. His accomplice is described as having a medium complexion and a slim build. He wore a black jacket, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, black pants, sneakers, and a black facemask and was carrying a book bag.

A reward of up to $3,500 is offered for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Jan. 5, the 110th Precinct has reported five robberies so far in 2025, the same number reported at the same point last year. The precinct has also reported 14 felony assaults so far this year, three fewer than the 17 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 17.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.