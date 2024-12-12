You are reading

Senior man sought for allegedly groping 17-year-old girl on a 7 train in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly grabbed a 17-year-old girl’s rear end before pushing his body against her several times on a 7 train in Jackson Heights on Wednesday morning. NYPD

Dec. 12, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for a man who allegedly groped a 17-year-old girl on board a 7 train during the morning rush on Wednesday.

The forcible touching incident occurred on a Flushing-bound train approaching the Junction Boulevard subway station at around 8:20 a.m. when the old stranger approached the youngster and grabbed her buttocks.

He proceeded to push his body against the victim multiple times forcefully, police said on Wednesday. The groper ran off the train at Junction Boulevard station. The girl was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released images of the suspect on Wednesday. He has a medium complexion and gray hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Dec. 8, the 115th Precinct has reported 135 sex crimes so far in 2024, three fewer than the 138 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 2.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct, with 74 so far this year, ten fewer than the 83 reported at the same point in 2023, a decrease of 25.5%, according to CompStat.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

