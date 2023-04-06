You are reading

Senior suffers fractured knee fighting off would-be robber at Corona bus stop: NYPD

(Photo: NYPD and Google Maps)

A 70-year-old woman suffered a fractured knee as she fought off a would-be-robber who tried to steal her bag at a Corona bus stop on Sunday morning, April 2 (Photo: NYPD and Google Maps)

April 6, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 70-year-old woman suffered a fractured knee as she fought off a would-be-robber who tried to steal her bag at a Corona bus stop on Sunday morning, April 2.

The senior was waiting for a bus at the intersection of Granger Street and Horace Harding Expressway at around 8:25 a.m. when she was approached by the suspect who attempted to snatch her bag, according to police. The bus stop is situated next to a Mobil gas station.

A physical interaction between the pair then ensued causing the victim to fall to the ground, police said. The alleged perpetrator again tried to pull the bag from the victim’s grasp, but she did not let go.

The suspect then fled the location on foot – and empty-handed — northbound on 108th Street.

The victim was transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills/Northwell Health in stable condition with a fractured knee and pain in her hands, police said.

Police on April 6 released an image of the man wanted for questioning. He is described as having a light to medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, gray/blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants with white stripes on the side, white sneakers and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens DA, NYPD’s 109th Precinct announce ‘Flushing Merchants Trespass Notice’ to deter disorderly or illegal activities at local businesses

Apr. 6, 2023 By Carlotta Mohamed

The NYPD’s 109th Precinct, in partnership with the Queens District Attorney’s Office and the Flushing Business Improvement District (BID), on Wednesday, April 5, announced the “Flushing Merchants Trespass Notice” — a new initiative that would issue a trespass notice to individuals who engage in disorderly or illegal activities in or outside of shops and stores in downtown Flushing. 

Read More
0
Load More Articles