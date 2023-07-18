You are reading

Senior viciously attacked at Queens Center Mall having come to aid of his 88-year-old mother: NYPD

(Photos NYPD (L) and Gabriele Holtermann (R))

A 71-year-old man suffered a vicious beat down inside the Queens Center Mall earlier this month having come to the aid of his 88-year-old mother — and the suspect remains at large (Photo by Gabriele Holtermann, Inset courtesy of the NYPD)

July 18, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 71-year-old man suffered a brutal beat down inside the Queens Center Mall in Elmhurst earlier this month after having come to the aid of his 88-year-old mother — and the suspect behind the assault remains at large.

The victim was with his mother, who was sitting down in a communal area inside the mall located at 90-15 Queens Blvd. at around 3 p.m. on July 5, police said.

The alleged perpetrator approached the octogenarian and demanded she get up from her seat in order to let him sit down. At that point, her 71-year-old son tried to intervene before the suspect allegedly kicked and punched him repeatedly, police said.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot into JC Penney, cops said.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the 71-year-old victim to Forest Hills Hospital with lacerations to his face and head.

Police released several images of the man wanted for questioning. In the photos, the suspect can be seen wearing a blue-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

(Photos NYPD)

The suspect (Photos NYPD)



