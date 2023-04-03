Senior woman mugged in Woodside Saturday morning: NYPD

April 3, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A 67-year-old woman was mugged on a Woodside street early Saturday morning and police have released video of the alleged suspect.

The victim was outside 56-17 Roosevelt Ave., a two-story house, at around 6 a.m. on April 1, when she was approached by the alleged assailant who pushed her to the ground and stole her purse, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot with the purse northbound on 56th Street, cops said. It is unclear what was inside the victim’s purse.

The victim refused medical attention, police said.

Police released video and an image of the alleged assailant who can be seen wearing a light brown hooded sweatshirts, denim jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.