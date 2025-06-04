Serafina opens first Queens location in Long Island City after years of anticipation

June 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Serafina, the Italian restaurant chain known for its upscale yet inviting atmosphere, has officially opened its first Queens location in Long Island City—fulfilling a long-anticipated arrival in the neighborhood.

The new outpost, located at 28-40 Jackson Ave., opened its doors on May 23, bringing Serafina’s signature Italian cuisine and elegant ambiance to the neighborhood. The opening marks the brand’s first expansion into Queens after nearly three decades of operations in New York City and beyond.

“There’s nothing like this in the area,” said Letizia Manfredi, Serafina’s director of operations, who has worked with the brand for 30 years. “We thought this would be the perfect area to cater to because it’s an upcoming neighborhood. If you live in the area and you want to eat something, don’t go to the city.”

The Jackson Avenue space features an expansive bar and a dimly lit interior designed for both intimate date nights and lively gatherings with friends. Situated across from local hotspots such as Spot Dessert Bar and JACX&CO food hall, Serafina’s arrival adds a new dimension to a dining corridor long known for Asian cuisine but lacking in upscale Italian options.

Residents have been awaiting the restaurant’s debut since at least early 2022, when plans were first announced and signage went up at the Jackson Avenue storefront. The delay only heightened local interest in the brand, which has built a loyal following since opening its first restaurant—Serafina Fabulous Pizza—on the Upper East Side in 1995.

Serafina was founded by longtime friends Vittorio Assaf and Fabio Granato, whose dream of opening an Italian restaurant was born during a harrowing sailing trip when they became lost at sea without food. The experience led to a promise that, if they survived, they would open a restaurant to share their love of fresh, comforting Italian fare.

Today, the brand operates 15 locations across Manhattan, the Hudson Valley, and East Hampton, in addition to venues in Miami and several international markets.

At the Long Island City location, the menu has been tailored to fit the cozy space, offering a curated selection of Serafina’s most popular dishes.

“The menu here is a little smaller than the regular Serafina menu due to the size of the restaurant, so we really picked the best sellers,” Manfredi said.

Guests can enjoy signature dishes such as the pizza tartufo nero, heart-shaped lobster ravioli, and cacio e pepe. Seafood lovers may opt for the Insalata di Mare, marinated in mandarin oil—a refreshing choice for summer.

Desserts include a house-made tiramisu crafted with a blend of two Italian mascarpone cheeses, a rich hazelnut rocher nocciola, and a molten chocolate soufflé served with vanilla ice cream. For those looking to finish with a light kick, the restaurant also offers espresso martinis.

“Our pasta dishes are obviously what people order the most,” Manfredi noted. “I think we just want to focus on the staples.”

Serafina is currently open for dinner service beginning at 5 p.m., with plans to add lunch hours in the coming months. Reservations are available by phone or through the restaurant’s website.

For more information or to book a table, visit serafinarestaurant.com.