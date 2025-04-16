Serial burglar hits mail rooms in five Queens neighborhoods: NYPD

April 16, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police are searching for a serial burglar who targeted mail rooms in at least five Queens apartment buildings last month — including one Jackson Heights location he struck three times, authorities said.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for the lone burglar who broke into the apartment building at 83-10 35th Ave. just after midnight on Saturday, March 8, and removed a package containing $500 worth of jewelry from the mail room before running off in an unknown direction.

He returned to the same apartment house four days later, forcibly entering just after 6 p.m. and taking miscellaneous documents from the mail room. The suspect returned to the same location on Friday, March 14, forcibly entering at around 10 p.m. and removing more documents from the mail room.

The following day, he targeted a different residential building a few blocks south of Roosevelt Avenue in Elmhurst. Police from the 110th Precinct reported that the burglar forcibly entered 133-17 Judge St. at around 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, and removed a package containing a watch from the mail room. The value of the watch is approximately $60, police said.

The suspect moved on to Downtown Flushing, where he forcibly entered a residential building at 133-17 Sanford Avenue at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 19, and took miscellaneous documents from the mail room, according to police from the 109th Precinct.

Five days later, the suspect targeted a building within the 108th Precinct in Long Island City. The burglar forcibly entered 40-33 69th St. in Woodside just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 24. He removed miscellaneous documents from the mail room before running off in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect taken in the Jackson Heights building he targeted three times. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary spree is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through April 13, the 115th Precinct has reported 47 burglaries so far in 2025, 17 fewer than the 65 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 27.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Burglaries are also down in the 110th Precinct with 51 reported so far this year, 41 fewer than the 92 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 44.6%, according to CompStat.

Burglaries are on the rise in the 109th Precinct. Through April 13, 149 were reported in the precinct so far in 2025, 36 more than the 113 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 31.9%, while the 108th Precinct reported 61 burglaries so far this year, nine fewer than the 70 reported at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.