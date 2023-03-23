SEE IT: ‘Sex and the City’ comes to Long Island City to film in Queens Plaza

March 23, By Michael Dorgan

Long Island City became “Sex and the City” for a short time last week.

A TV sequel to “Sex and The City,” the hit romantic-comedy drama series, was filmed in the Queens Plaza area of the neighborhood on Friday, March 17, where Emmy Award-winning actress Cynthia Nixon featured in a scene.

The TV sequel, called “And Just Like That,” explores three of the original cast members’ transition from life in their 30s to life in their 50s, and is set more than a decade after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2.

The shoot took place in front of Olives Organic Market, a grocery store located on the corner of 27th Street and 42nd Road, and Queens/LIC Post was on set to capture the action.

“This is so cool,” said one onlooker, while another could be heard saying “this is my favorite show.”

The 27th Street side of the store was reconfigured as a café. A new sign reading “BKY Brew” was erected over its windows while temporary benches and large planters were also put down giving the location a fresher look.

The short scene saw Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, walk along the street with fellow actor Niall Cunningham, who plays Hobbes’ son Brady.

Nixon, who lost out to Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination in the 2018 gubernatorial race, took several practice runs wearing a long gray coat to stay warm from the cold.

She then ditched the coat to reveal a stylish, lighter, cream-colored dress and coat.

In the scene, Nixon rounds the corner onto 27th Street while drinking a coffee The pair then stop and laugh before walking on again.

The shoot came three days before a dramatic scene for “Law and Order: Organized Crime” was filmed in the neighborhood.

“Sex and the City” premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons — netting eight Golden Globe awards and seven Emmys. It follows the lives of four women — three in their mid-30s and one in her 40s — who gossip about their sex lives and find new ways to deal with being a woman in the late 1990s, and early 2000s.

The story of the women continued with a 2008 film called “Sex and the City,” and its sequel “Sex and the City 2” in 2010.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis return as Carrie and Charlotte respectively in “And Just Like That,” although they were not on set March 17. Kim Cattrall chose not to reprise her role as Samantha so her character was written into the script as having moved to London.