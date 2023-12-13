Shocking twist: Astoria staircase fall deemed homicide, NYPD says

Dec. 13, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man who fell to his death down a flight of stairs in an Astoria apartment building last month was murdered, the NYPD announced Tuesday.

The NYPD said that the incident was not an accident and that the case has been classified as a homicide. The determination was based on an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The incident, according to police, allegedly took place at around 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. Cops from the 114th Precinct in Astoria were called to the scene and discovered a 60-year-old man who had fallen down a staircase inside 28-04 44th St.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Mount Sinai Queens where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, Nov. 7, police said.

The identity of the deceased has not been released. An NYPD spokeswoman could not provide a description of a suspect on Wednesday saying that there have been no arrests and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.