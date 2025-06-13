You are reading

Police release sketch of suspect in Flushing Meadows park attack that left woman unconscious

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly strangled a woman inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park on the morning of Friday, June 6. NYPD

June 13, 2025 By Bill Parry

An urgent manhunt is underway for a suspect who allegedly strangled a woman inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park on the morning of Friday, June 6.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst reported that the 31-year-old woman was in the vicinity of 48th Avenue and 111th Street in front of the New York Hall of Science just before she was approached by a stranger at 9 a.m.

The man began making statements that the victim could not understand. The perpetrator grew agitated and threw a plastic water bottle at her, then placed an arm around her neck and began to strangle her.

The victim temporarily lost consciousness, police said Thursday. The assailant ran off in an unknown direction. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the woman to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Flushing, where she was listed in stable condition.

The victim described the suspect to an NYPD sketch artist, and that image was released Thursday.

The suspect is described as having a dark complexion and wearing a brown shirt and brown shorts.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 8, the 110th Precinct has reported 269 felony assaults so far in 2025, 76 fewer than the 345 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 22%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

