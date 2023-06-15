You are reading

Small business owners rally against commercial rent hikes at Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights

State Senator Jessica Ramos expresses solidarity with Queens business owners who are burdened by rising rents. (Photo courtesy of Fair Rent NYC)

June 15, 2023 By Bill Parry

Small business owners and advocates from across Queens rallied with elected officials on Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights on June 14 to highlight the challenges that excessive rent hikes are creating in neighborhoods throughout the borough.

The merchants accused “predatory landlords” of doubling and tripling commercial rents that have displaced small businesses while exacerbating gentrification for decades.

“Keeping our local commercial corridors vibrant with small businesses is good for public safety and it’s good for the economy,” state Senator Jessica Ramos said. “It’s not just working families who are feeling the pressure of rising rent, small business owners are feeling it too. The best way to support entrepreneurial New Yorkers is to lift the burden of one of their most significant expenses with commercial rent stabilization. That money can go back into growing their business and paying livable wages to their employees.”

She urged the City Council to pass Intro 93 to finally establish commercial rent stabilization rules that would strengthen the small business community.

“We stand in solidarity with immigrant small businesses, the vibrant heart of our communities, and vehemently oppose any rent increases that threaten their livelihoods,” Councilman Shekar Krishnan said. “These businesses have already overcome countless obstacles to contribute to our economy, and we must ensure they have a fair and stable environment to thrive. Commercial rent stabilization will protect the aspirations of our immigrant entrepreneurs and the vitality they bring to our neighborhoods.”

Small businesses and nonprofits that rallied at Diversity Plaza said they were there to support New Yorkers who were impacted during the worst months of the pandemic and are now struggling even more to plan for their future with inflation, minimum wage increases and the added handicap of back-rent and other accrued debt.

“While there is a narrative that the pandemic caused a drop in commercial rents, that’s a story focused on office buildings in midtown Manhattan,” said Sonia Kaur, owner of Didi Dukan, a clothing shop on 74th Street in Jackson Heights. “That isn’t what’s happening in Jackson Heights. Rents keep going up. Since I opened just before the pandemic, my rent has gone up almost 40%. My rent used to be affordable. I paid $6,500 when I opened and it’s now almost $9,000. I don’t know what the landlord is going to charge me with my next lease. I am worried that I’ll have to close my business. We need a commercial rent stabilization system or businesses like mine will have to close.”

Tsering Sherpa, the owner of Pema Nails in Astoria for the past 23 years, agreed.

“As a business owner, I should have a predictable rent increase. I shouldn’t have to invest in my business, to stay compliant with laws, have a safe space for my staff and not know if I’ll even be open next year,” Sherpa said. “I have a very small space and I pay $4,050 in rent each month plus $3,500 per year in property taxes for a space that I don’t even own. My lease expires next year. My landlord has already been increasing my rent.

“I’m very anxious about what can happen. My landlord owns the space next door and just two months ago the grocery store there had to close because they couldn’t afford the rent they charged,” Sherpa continued. “I am afraid my landlord can increase the rent for my nail salon knowing that a Starbucks or a pharmacy will move in and pay the rent if I can’t. Our City Council needs to act now. Pass Intro 93 to build a commercial rent stabilization model.”

Jenny Dabnau of the Western Queens Community Land Trust blamed the “unconscionably high” commercial rents for contributing to gentrification and displacement in neighborhoods across the borough.

“We are losing our beloved restaurants, bookstores, and hardware stores in favor of chain shops and empty storefronts,” Dabnau said. “And how many local jobs are lost when local businesses are forced to close? Locally-owned stores provide local jobs, and so do manufacturers and cultural working spaces, which are often located in industrial zones. It’s only common sense to pass Commercial Rent Stabilization now.”

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Weed war: Proposed Middle Village legal marijuana dispensary fuels outrage, debate at CB 5 meeting

The potential arrival of a legal adult-use cannabis dispensary in Middle Village divided board members and the public during an hours-long Community Board 5 meeting at Christ the King High School on Wednesday, June 14. 

During the public hearings portion of the meeting, Osbert Orduña, chief executive officer of The Cannabis Place — the legal cannabis dispensary planning to open at the old Chase Bank location on 74-03 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village — spoke to board members in an attempt to alleviate any concerns brought by the public. 

Read More
0
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

From Pride Month to Father’s Day, there’s a lot to celebrate this weekend! Check out these events happening around the borough, including a concert, comedy show, dance party and more.

Celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop music with DJ Baby J’s “From My Bedroom to Broadway: Battle of the DJs 1973-1984” at this event. (Langston Hughes Community Library & Cultural Center. 100-01 Northern Boulevard, Corona. 5:30 p.m. Admission: Free)

Read More
0
Governors Ball 2023 ‘exceeded expectations’ inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The promoters of Governors Ball 2023 were delighted with two key decisions they made in the run-up to the three-day music festival which drew more than 100,000 concertgoers to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

First, Governors Ball was held in the parking lot of Citi Field for the past two years, but this year the organizers decided to host it inside the park. Secondly, the gates opened on time Friday morning despite the air quality issues from the Canadian wildflowers choking the five boroughs.

Read More
0
De Blasio ordered to pay $475,000 for improperly billing NYers for presidential campaign security

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio has been ordered to cough up nearly $475,000 by the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board (COIB) for improperly billing New York taxpayers for his NYPD security detail’s out-of-state travel expenses during a failed 2019 presidential bid.

The board ruled that de Blasio had violated the City Charter by using “city resources for private purposes,” having city taxpayers pick up the tab for an NYPD security detail on 31 out-of-state trips that either he or his wife, Chirlane McCray, took in connection with his presidential campaign between May and September 2019. De Blasio — who left office at the end of 2021 — has been ordered to pay back the $319,794 incurred by his detail’s travel expenses and an additional $155,000 fine, the largest fine in COIB history, according to a release.

Read More
0
Early voting for the primary election: Here are the CUNY campuses where you can go to vote early

CUNY campuses will once again serve as early voting polling sites for the upcoming primary election. Ten colleges in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens will open from Saturday, June 17 to Sunday, June 25. Four colleges will also serve as Election Day voting sites on Tuesday, June 27. 

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez expressed his pride in helping communities participate in the democratic process of voting.

Read More
0
BP Richards, DA Katz host Pride celebration at Queens Borough Hall

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and District Attorney Melinda Katz hosted a pride celebration on Wednesday, June 14, at Queens Borough Hall where several leaders in the LGBTQIA+ community were honored for their work and activism.

ABC7 Eyewitness News Reporter Derick Waller served as the MC for the evening. Both Richards and Katz selected people and organizations to be honored for their activism in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Read More
0
Manhattan man indicted for ‘repeatedly’ drugging, raping 14-year-old girl for months: DA

A Manhattan man was indicted Thursday for allegedly targeting a 14-year-old girl and drugging and raping her for months in hotels across Manhattan and Queens, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.

Michael Olson, 54, is charged with five counts of rape in the second degree, two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, seven counts of aggravated patronizing of a minor for prostitution in the second degree, one count of criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of facilitating a sex offense with a controlled substance.

Read More
0
City proposes several projects to manage flooding at Flushing’s Kissena Park

The city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is working on several projects to better manage stormwater in the neighborhoods around Kissena Park in Flushing during periods of intense rain, according to City Councilwoman Sandra Ung.

Last month, Ung spearheaded a letter that was sent to Mayor Eric Adams requesting the administration update elected officials on the efforts being made to mitigate flooding in the area.

Read More
0
Load More Articles