Social workers rally in Albany to back González-Rojas’ Social Work Workforce Act

Jan. 24, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

A coalition of New York social workers rallied in Albany on Wednesday in support of the Social Work Workforce Act, sponsored by Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas. The legislation seeks to repeal the exam requirement for applicants pursuing licensure as master social workers.

The Social Workers for Justice Coalition—comprising the National Association of Social Workers, NAMI-NYC, the Latino Social Work Coalition, and the National Association of Puerto Rican and Hispanic Social Workers—called on the state legislature to act. Advocates argue that the bill would diversify and bolster New York State’s social work and behavioral health workforce.

The coalition asserts that the bill would expand licensure pathways for skilled professionals, reduce systemic barriers to entry and career advancement, and enhance cultural competency and representation within the social work workforce.

They also argued that licensing exams pose a significant barrier for social workers, citing pronounced racial and linguistic disparities in pass rates. According to the coalition, these exams disproportionately impact older adults, non-native English speakers, and candidates from diverse backgrounds. They pointed to states like Illinois and Colorado, which have already eliminated exam requirements, as examples of progressive reform.

Advocates for removing license exams state that many social workers face challenges receiving their Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) certification due to the requirement of passing the Association of Social Work Board (ASWB) Exam.

A 2022 analysis found that only 51.9% of Black social workers and 71.2% of Latino social workers eventually passed the exam between 2018 and 2021, compared to 90.8% among white social workers. Meanwhile, only 61.6% of social workers over the age of 50 eventually passed the exam, compared to 85.7% of social workers between the ages of 18 and 29. Furthermore, only 63% of social workers with a first language other than English passed the exam, compared to 80% of native English speakers.

González-Rojas, who represents District 34—including the neighborhoods of Corona, East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside—highlighted the importance of the Social Work Workforce Act, which she is sponsoring. She stated that the bill would help tackle several interconnected crises, including the overdose epidemic, the mental health crisis, and the homelessness crisis.

“It is deeply unjust and an abdication of our responsibility to stand by and allow several diverse and qualified social workers to be excluded from the profession because one vendor, the ASWB, has a monopoly on the licensing exam,” González-Rojas said in a statement.

Senator Samra G. Brouk, who represents Senate District 55, which includes parts of Rochester, said social workers play a critical role in local communities of color.

“Nearly 80% of social workers operate in communities of color,” Brouk said. “The Social Work Workforce Act will eliminate racially biased licensing exams to allow more qualified, culturally competent social workers to join the workforce, equipping underserved communities with the care they deserve.”

Judy Zangwill, executive director of Sunnyside Community Services, said the bill would eliminate the entry-level examination requirement for licensure in New York State, removing barriers that currently prevent social workers of color, age, and non-native English speakers from serving their communities.

“We have qualified social workers for whom the current exam structure prevents community-based nonprofits from hiring and retaining quality professionals,” Zangwill said in a statement. We urge lawmakers to support the passage of this critical legislation so that we can strengthen our social work workforce, expand access to care, and better serve the diverse communities at a time when they need it most.”