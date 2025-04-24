Solace House to host sunrise walk in LIC on May 17 to honor mental health awareness and lives lost to suicide

April 24, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Solace House will hold its annual Solace Sunrise Walk on Saturday, May 17, in Long Island City, bringing together communities across Queens and New York City to raise awareness for mental health and remember loved ones lost to suicide.

The symbolic 5K walk/run, held during Mental Health Awareness Month, begins before dawn and concludes with the sunrise—reinforcing a powerful message of hope, remembrance, and connection. Participants will gather at the New York Irish Center, located at 1040 Jackson Ave. #3, with registration beginning at 4:30 a.m. and the walk starting promptly at 5 a.m.

Now in its annual tradition, the event serves to remind participants and community members that they are not alone. Proceeds and donations will support Solace House’s free mental health services, which are available to individuals experiencing suicidal thoughts, emotional distress, self-harm, or the loss of someone to suicide.

Founded in 2015 by Irish Senator Joan Freeman, Solace House began as a pilot program in New York City—the organization’s first expansion outside of Ireland, where its original parent organization, Pieta House, was established in 2006. Since then, Solace House has offered free, accessible counseling and therapy in the U.S. for individuals and families impacted by suicide or mental health crises.

Services at Solace House include one-on-one counseling, group support, family counseling, workshops, and educational training sessions. The organization also holds community events like the Sunrise Walk to foster dialogue around mental health and build stronger support systems.

This year’s participants are also encouraged to host their own satellite walks in other neighborhoods or cities to support the cause remotely.

Volunteers are needed for a variety of roles, including route coordinators, event stewards, social media managers, and sponsor outreach. Local businesses and individuals are also invited to become event sponsors.

The Solace Sunrise Walk first began in Ireland and has since become an international event, drawing growing participation each year. In Queens, it has become a fixture in Long Island City’s community calendar, offering a moment of reflection, solidarity, and hope—set against the backdrop of the city skyline at sunrise.

For information on registering, volunteering, or sponsoring, visit the Solace House website.