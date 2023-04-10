You are reading

‘Something for everyone’: New bar/restaurant specializing in Asian-inspired small dishes opening in Long Island City

A new stylish bar/restaurant that specializes in Asian-inspired small plates is set to open in the Queens Plaza section of Long Island City on Wednesday. Knock Knock will open on April 12 on the ground floor of 42-44 Crescent St. (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

April 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A stylish new bar/restaurant that specializes in Asian-inspired small dishes is set to open in the Queens Plaza section of Long Island City on Wednesday.

The new establishment, called Knock Knock, will open on April 12 on the ground floor of 42-44 Crescent St., an 8-story mixed-use building.

Knock Knock will operate as an “Izakaya-style” establishment. An Izakaya is a type of informal and intimate Japanese bar/restaurant that serves alcoholic drinks and snacks. Izakayas are casual meet-up places similar to pubs or Spanish tapas bars.

The food menu at Knock Knock will consist of comfort items such as dumplings and noodle soups, while the bar will offer a range of specialty cocktails as well as wines and beers.

Knock Knock is the first business venture by husband and wife duo Andrew Yuan, 28 and Seven Gu, 26. Yuan previously owned a restaurant called Ikebana Zen in the Hells Kitchen section of Manhattan.

The couple, who live in Manhattan and are both originally from China, regularly socialize in Long Island City and say they decided to open Knock Knock in order to tap into the area’s growing Asian population.

Yuan said he has been coming to the area for more than a decade and has witnessed it transform into a major residential hub.

“We noticed that there is quite a large Asian population, but not many great food and drink options,” Yuan said. “Seven and I decided to open Knock Knock here as we felt it would be a good compliment to the neighborhood. We really like this neighborhood, it’s young, vibrant and energetic.”

Knock Knock restaurant Photo by Noah Fecks

The rear of the establishment consists of a 32-seat dining area with a cocktail bar (Photo by Noah Fecks)

Knock Knock restaurant Photo by Noah Fecks

The front of the establishment is narrow and houses a coffee bar called Coffee Project New York which opened late last year. (Photo by Noah Fecks)

The front of the establishment is narrow and houses a coffee bar called Coffee Project New York which opened late last year. A corridor — with several high chairs on the right-hand side — leads customers to the expansive rear of the establishment which consists of a 32-seat dining area with a cocktail bar.

The two-story high ceiling allows plenty of light to shine in while there is also a seating area on the mezzanine level — with an additional 16 seats — which overlooks the bar/dining area. The ground floor area is 1,700 square feet while its kitchen, located in the cellar, is also 1,700 square feet, Yuan said.

The modern-looking interior is painted in various green colors with wooden finishes, a marble bar counter, and gold-colored lighting. The couple says the design is a contemporary take on classic Japanese tea houses and the culture associated with Chinese dim sum dining — traditional meals made up of small plates of dumplings and snack dishes.

There is also an enclosed outdoor backyard with 16 seats, which is around 400 square feet in size, Yuan said.

The couple says that Knock Knock’s menu is inspired by special memories they have created together and from their childhood.

For instance, a main called “Shrimp Wonton Noodles” is an ode to the hearty homemade soup that Gu often makes for Yuan at home. It is made with house-pulled flat egg noodles in broth, jidori chicken, yellow chives, garlic and ginger. Other mains include the Wasabi Chicken Fried Rice, which comes with chicken, carrots, peppers, broccoli and egg, as well as the Beef Pho made with beef broth, noodles and topped with crispy shallots.

Dumplings include the Money Pouch Dumplings, which Yuan says he enjoyed with his late grandfather while growing up in China. The dumplings are filled with shrimp, bacon, crab, red onion and shiitake mushrooms.

Desserts include house-made yuzu crème brûlée and a passion fruit bread pudding made with brioche bread and served with dulce de leche ice cream and condensed milk.

The cocktail menu consists of drinks such as the Sunset LIC — named after the neighborhood — which is made with tequila, lime, blood orange and passionfruit juice, agave, triple sec and a spicy tajin rim. Other cocktails include the Knock Knock Lycheetini, which is made with gin, lychee, St. Germain, simple syrup and grapefruit bitters, as well as the Emerald Garden which comes with vodka, Italicus, fresh cucumber and lime.

Yuan said Knock Knock will appeal to people of all ages and backgrounds.

“Whether you want to grab a coffee in the morning, meet some friends in the evening, or have a private party on our mezzanine, there is something for everyone here,” Yuan said. “We are very excited.”

Opening hours will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Knock Knock will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for brunch and from 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for dinner.

Knock Knock Coffee Project New York is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Knock Knock restaurant Photo by Noah Fecks

The back yard at Knock Knock restaurant (Photo by Noah Fecks)

Knock Knock restaurant Photo by Noah Fecks

A corridor — with several highchairs on the right-hand side – leads customers to the expansive rear of the establishment which consists of a 32-seat dining area with a cocktail bar (Photo by Noah Fecks)

Knock Knock restaurant Photo by Noah Fecks

Knock Knock’s dining area (Photo by Noah Fecks)

Knock Knock restaurant Photo by Noah Fecks

The cocktail bar area at Knock Knock restaurant (Photo by Noah Fecks)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Why Resorts World NYC is the right choice for a full-scale casino license

Apr. 10, 2023 By Thomas J. Grech

The state of New York started 2023 by opening the proposal process in the downstate region of New York for up to three full-scale casino licenses that will allow for live dealers at table games, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. As the process begins to review proposals, elected leaders face an important choice that will have significant implications for our economy, public education system, and the quality of life in local communities.

Read More
0
Queens DA challenger rallies with grassroots supporters at Borough Hall Monday

With less than three months to go until the Democratic primary, the race for Queens district attorney is heating up.

On Monday, challenger George Grasso rallied on the steps of Borough Hall Monday. The retired judge from Douglaston received endorsements from 11 law enforcement organizations and community members after officially filing more than 9,500 signatures from Queens residents to appear on the Democratic primary ballot — more than double the number needed.

Read More
0
Hochul, lawmakers push budget deadline for second time with talks stuck on bail

Another week, another budget extension.

For the second week running, state lawmakers on Monday passed, and Governor Kathy Hochul signed, legislation to extend the state budget deadline for an additional seven days as negotiations over the state’s bail laws have continued to stall the spending plan, which was due April 1. The extender keeps the government funded and the state employees paid through next Monday as Hochul and state legislative leaders attempt to reach a budget deal.

Read More
0
Queens Chamber of Commerce launches competition to crown best empanada in borough

When Rocco’s of Roc Beach was declared the winner of the first-ever Queens’ Best Pizza Competition organized by the Queens Chamber of Commerce in February, the competition proved to be so popular, the borough’s oldest and largest business association decided to launch a follow-up challenge.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the inaugural Queens’ Best Empanada Competition in which members of the public are able to submit and vote for their favorite eatery to settle the debate over who in Queens serves up the most delicious doughy pastries.

Read More
0
Load More Articles