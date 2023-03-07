You are reading

South Richmond Hill man charged with murder in fatal Woodhaven stabbing: NYPD

A South Richmond Hill man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Woodhaven last week. (Photos: Unsplash and Google Maps)

March 7, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A South Richmond Hill man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal stabbing in Woodhaven last week.

Semair Taylor, 25, was arrested Monday, March 6, and charged with murder and other crimes for stabbing 25-year-old Michael Izquierdo to death on Feb. 27, according to authorities.

Izquierdo, of Bushwick in Brooklyn, was found fatally stabbed inside an SUV in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue at around 8:10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police found Izquierdo sitting inside the vehicle — a 2014 blue Subaru Outback — with stab wounds to his torso.

The two men, police said, had been in a dispute over money prior to the stabbing.

The victim’s girlfriend at the time owed money to Taylor. She had also been in a prior relationship with Taylor.

The victim, Izquierdo and Taylor then got into a dispute over the cash on 97th Avenue and 98th Street on Feb. 27, police said.

The dispute turned violent with Taylor allegedly stabbing Izquierdo in the torso. Taylor also stole a small amount of money from Izquierdo, police said.

Izquierdo then fled the scene in the SUV before falling unconscious and coming to a stop about four blocks away on Woodhaven Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue, cops said.

Police found Izquierdo in the vehicle after officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call of a man assaulted, authorities said.

Izquierdo was transported by EMS him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Taylor, of 109th Street, was also charged with robbery in the third degree, assault in the third degree and harassment, police said.

The NYPD is not looking for any other suspects in the case, a police spokesperson said.

The victim, Izquierdo, and Taylor then got into a dispute over the cash on 97th Avenue and 98th Street, pictured. (Photo: Google Maps)

