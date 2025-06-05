Advocates push for speed limiter law as Queens drivers rack up hundreds of school zone tickets

June 4, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The five most persistent “super speeders” in Queens racked up a combined 643 school zone speed camera tickets in 2024—an average of one every 14 hours—according to new research from street safety groups Transportation Alternatives (TA) and Families for Safe Streets.

One driver received 182 tickets alone last year, including 20 violations at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 72nd Street. That motorist accumulated over $20,000 in fines, TA found.

All five top offenders recorded at least 100 speeding tickets each. Two drivers were fined more than $30,000, according to license plate data. TA accused the individuals of “terrorizing” their neighbors.

The data was released as advocates push for the passage of the Stop Super Speeders Bill in the state legislature. The legislation would mandate the installation of speed limiter devices in vehicles belonging to drivers who accumulate 11 or more license points—or six speed or red-light camera violations—within a 12-month period. The devices would cap driving speeds at no more than 5 mph over the posted limit.

TA Director of Communications Alexa Sledge said the proposed measure would be more effective than license suspensions.

TA research shows that 75% of drivers with suspended licenses continue to drive anyway, Sledge said. Speed limiters, she argued, would allow people to maintain essential mobility while curbing dangerous behavior.

“This is a much more effective way forward, because it allows people to still have access to their vehicles, still get to work, still drop their kids off at school, but they have to do so in a way that’s safe for everyone,” Sledge said. “It’s actually a much better solution than suspending licenses.”

Sledge said the law is essential to improving street safety, citing the death of cyclist Amanda Servedio in a hit-and-run crash in Astoria last October.

Servedio, 36, was struck and killed on Oct. 22 at the intersection of 34th Avenue and 37th Street by a Dodge Ram 1500 fleeing police. The vehicle’s plate had been linked to more than 80 speed or red-light camera violations since mid-2022, according to multiple reports.

Her father, Frank Servedio, said the tragedy could have been avoided if the truck had been fitted with speed-limiting technology.

“The pickup truck that killed our daughter had racked up more than 80 speeding and red light tickets in the two years prior,” Frank Servedio said in a statement. “Why was that vehicle still allowed to go above the speed limit when we have access to simple technology that can prevent recidivist speeders from speeding? Albany can’t wait another year to pass the Stop Super Speeders bill.”

TA recently delivered more than 2,600 letters in support of the legislation to the office of State Sen. Mike Gianaris, a co-sponsor.

In a statement, Gianaris called the proposal “common-sense legislation” and said he was “saddened” by the circumstances that had brought constituents to his office.

“We know that the worst offenders are repeat offenders and we must implement solutions that would save lives like this bill would,” Gianaris said. “I will continue doing everything I can to advance it and make our streets safer.”

Several Queens-based lawmakers have also endorsed the bill.

State Sen. John Liu said repeat offenders “often cause the most harm.”

“When drivers rack up violation after violation with no consequences, it’s only a matter of time before disaster strikes,” Liu said. “This bill is a commonsense step that uses proven technology to stop the most dangerous drivers before they cause more preventable deaths.”

Assembly Member Claire Valdez said persistent reckless driving poses a threat to all New Yorkers.

“The Stop Super Speeders legislation provides a simple and effective way to force these very dangerous drivers to slow down. It will save lives, and I support it,” Valdez said.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos said habitual speeders “show no regard” for others on the road.

“When our families and children are put at risk because of this irresponsible behavior, we have a responsibility to act. We must do everything we can to prevent these repeat offenders from causing more harm,” Ramos said.

Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas pointed to several deadly crashes in her district in recent years, including incidents involving children.

“Among the lives lost were 8-year-old Bayron Palomino Arroyo of East Elmhurst and 7-year-old Dolma Naadhun of Astoria,” González-Rojas said. “These tragedies are a devastating reminder that we must act with urgency to make our streets safer for everyone. The Stop Super Speeders Bill is a critical step forward.”

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez added that the bill aligns with Western Queens’ broader safety plans.

“From the deadly crashes on major roadways to the near-miss accidents outside of schools. The Stop Super Speeders bill is a crucial step towards making our communities safer, and is in alignment with the Western Queens Street Safety plan to put people first,” she said.