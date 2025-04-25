Spring cleaning for the soul: Declutter your mind and rediscover peace

April 25, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Spring is often associated with renewal—a fresh start wrapped in longer days, warmer weather, and that unmistakable urge to tidy up our living spaces. As we pack away winter coats and brighten up our wardrobes, many of us embrace the tradition of spring cleaning. But while we declutter closets and scrub windows, we often overlook the most powerful space in need of clearing: our minds.

Mental clutter, like physical mess, weighs us down. It steals joy, drains our energy and clouds our ability to live fully in the moment. The good news? Just like our homes, our thoughts can be reorganized and refreshed. Here are four timeless tips to help declutter your mind this season, and every season.

1. “If it’s out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind too.” — Ivan Nuru Letting go isn’t easy, especially when your thoughts are stuck on replay—revisiting past regrets, hurtful words, or uncertain outcomes. But reliving old scenarios doesn’t change them; it only robs you of peace in the present. Start by writing down what’s weighing on you. Give those thoughts a place to go that’s not inside your head. Then, be intentional. When the same mental loop resurfaces, change the channel. Just like you wouldn’t rewatch the same TV episode all day, you don’t need to relive something you can’t control. With practice, your brain will learn to move on more quickly, and you’ll feel lighter for it.

2. “Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” — Eckhart Tolle In a world full of highlight reels and curated perfection, it’s easy to overlook life’s quiet wins. But joy often lives in the little things—a morning walk, a shared laugh, the way sunlight hits your window.Practicing gratitude helps shift your focus from what’s missing to what’s already good. Keep a note in your phone, start a journal, or try a gratitude app. Research shows this simple habit reduces anxiety, improves sleep, boosts your immune system, and increases long-term happiness. When you learn to notice the magic in ordinary moments, your whole world changes.

3. “Exercise is the key not only to physical health but to peace of mind.” — Nelson Mandela Movement is one of the most effective ways to clear mental fog. You don’t need a fancy gym membership or marathon ambitions… just get moving.A 10-minute walk can elevate your mood, ease anxiety, and increase focus. Exercise triggers feel-good chemicals like serotonin and endorphins, and it’s one of the quickest ways to shift your mindset. Whether it’s yoga, dancing in your kitchen, or stretching at your desk, movement creates momentum, and momentum builds motivation.

4. “What’s stealing your joy? Take inventory. Is it a 5-minute problem, a 5-hour problem, or a 5-year problem?” — Joel Osteen

Not every problem deserves equal attention. When stress piles up, everything feels urgent. But stepping back and categorizing your worries can bring clarity and calm.

Ask yourself: Is this a fleeting annoyance or a deeper issue? Is it something that will matter five years from now? Chances are, some frustrations are valid but temporary—missed buses, long lines, offhand comments. Don’t let them dominate your day.

Take time to list what’s bothering you, and sort your concerns into short-term and long-term. Doing so allows you to let go of the petty and reserve your energy for what truly matters.

The bottom line is that Spring cleaning isn’t just for your home—it’s for your heart and mind. You have a fresh start available to you each day. Make space for joy, focus and peace by clearing out what no longer serves you.

*This story first published in the April issue of BORO Magazine.