Staten Island man indicted for fatal hit-and-run that killed Astoria cyclist during police chase: DA

June 24, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Queens grand jury indicted a Staten Island man on charges of murder, manslaughter, unlawful fleeing a police officer, leaving the scene of an incident, and other related crimes for allegedly leading police on a car chase and fatally striking a 36-year-old Astoria woman in October 2024.

Amanda Servedio was riding her bicycle through the intersection of 34th Avenue and 37th Street, and had the right of way when she was struck by a speeding pickup truck that drove away from the scene.

Bekim Fiseku, 54, of Garfield Avenue, was arrested by police on Monday morning and arraigned hours later in Queens Supreme Court on a 12-count indictment and ordered held without bail.

On the night of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at approximately 11 p.m., police assigned to Patrol Borough Queens North Public Safety responded to a 911 call of a burglary in progress in the confines of the 114th Precinct in Astoria at a commercial building involving a dark pickup truck in Dutch Kills.

Upon arriving at the location, the officers spotted a 2023 Dodge Ram 1500, with an obstructed rear license plate, rendering it illegible, with three men inside. Fiseku, who was behind the wheel of the pickup, pulled off the sidewalk outside of the building at 38-27 Crescent St. and struck two police vehicles, injuring two cops, according to the NYPD.

Officers attempted a car stop at the corner of 34th Avenue and Crescent Street, when Fiseku fled at a high rate of speed, with police in pursuit.

According to the charges and the indictment, approximately 10 minutes into the chase, Fiseku was speeding eastbound on 34th Avenue when he allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of 34th Avenue and 37th Street in Astoria and struck Amanda Servedio, who was riding her bicycle through the intersection with the right of way. The impact of the collision ejected Servedio from her bike, and she landed on a parked and unoccupied BMW 328i. Police stopped to render aid to the victim, and Fiseku drove off.

EMS rushed Servedio to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short while later. She lived on 31st Avenue just two blocks north of the fatal crash scene.

Fiseku drove another half mile from the scene of the collision and pulled over. He exited the vehicle and fled with his accomplices on foot through a series of backyards. Police secured the abandoned Dodge Ram pickup truck with ghost plates and front-end damage in front of 46-15 Newtown Road.

Crime scene investigators recovered a prybar, a screwdriver, bolt cutters, a dead-blow hammer, gloves, a mask, and two cell phones — one of which was registered to Fiseku — inside the abandoned truck, which is also registered to the defendant.

The investigation later revealed evidence of a forced entry at the burglary location in Dutch Kills. Fiseku and a second man allegedly attempted to break into the building.

“The defendant allegedly led police on a 10-minute chase through the crowded streets of Long Island City and Astoria to avoid responsibility for his actions,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “As alleged, the defendant was wanted in connection with an attempted burglary when he fled, ran a red light, and killed a bicyclist who had the right of way. He then abandoned his damaged vehicle and fled the jurisdiction.”

Fiseku had been in federal custody on another case since February. He was arrested by members of the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad and Force Investigations Division on Monday morning. He was additionally charged with attempted burglary, failure to exercise due care, operating a vehicle at an unreasonable speed, possession of burglar’s tools, criminal mischief, and reckless driving.

Queens Supreme Court Justice Ushir Pandit-Durant remanded Fiseku into custody without bail and ordered him to return to court on July 30.

“My office never gives up on victims,” Katz said. “Following a thorough investigation by my Vehicular Homicide Unit, along with the NYPD, we built a strong case, and the defendant is now indicted on murder and related charges.”

If convicted of the top count, Fiseku faces up to 25 years to life in prison.