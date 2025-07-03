You are reading

Step into 1980s Japan at 56709, LIC’s newest vintage vinyl bar

56709 opened on June 12, unveiling a vintage Japanese City Pop theme. Photo credit: 56709.

July 3, 2025 By Jessica Militello

A new bar in Long Island City is transporting guests straight into the neon glow of 1980s Japan—one vinyl record and cocktail at a time.

56709, the latest concept from the team behind 929 LIC, quietly opened on June 12 in a reimagined speakeasy tucked behind Gulp, the Taiwanese restaurant they originally partnered with for their first project. While 929—an homage to Canto-pop and Mando-pop—is set to relocate later this year, the team saw an opportunity to transform the hidden space into something fresh.

Guests enter 56709 through Gulp, a Taiwanese eatery that first partnered with the 929 team. Via Google Maps

Located at 42-45 27th St., the new lounge is the brainchild of Haoran Chen, William Guo, Jeff Liu (owner of Gulp), and Sean Yang, who reimagined the venue as a tribute to Japanese City Pop, blending retro visuals, curated vinyl, and a themed drink menu for a one-of-a-kind cultural experience.

The bar area at 56709, a new addition to the LIC community. Photo credit: 56709.

The inspiration for the name came when Chen stumbled across a classic vinyl from 1984: “Telephone Number” by Junko Ohashi, featuring the lyric “56709.” “The concept was built on my personal collection,” Chen said. “I was swapping out records from home and trying to figure out what to call the place, and this song is a City Pop classic—if you know the genre, you know this song. I thought it was the perfect name.”

The lounge retains a cozy, vintage aesthetic with low-slung leather seating, pink and blue neon lighting, and glowing yellow table lamps. Walls are adorned with photos of City Pop icons, and shelves display rows of vinyl records—both beloved staples and hidden gems. The venue only plays music from physical formats like records or tapes to maintain authenticity. Guests are encouraged to browse the vinyl wall and pick something to play, creating a personalized soundtrack for the night.

The new space plays vinyl records and has a special selection of cocktails inspired by Japanese City Pop music. Photo credit: 56709.

In addition to music, 56709 serves an inventive lineup of Japanese City Pop-inspired cocktails, many named after musical icons and anime characters. Standouts include the Usagi, inspired by Sailor Moon (gin, violet, rose, green apple, elderflower, maraschino) and the Momoko (vodka, sake, peach, and vanilla sherry). The menu itself resembles a miniature phone book or business card binder, staying on theme with the lounge’s retro sensibility.

An array of drinks made at the bar and lounge. Photo credit: 56709.

“I tried to find posters of the artists featured on the drink menu,” Chen said. “For example, we have a drink called Seiko, after a classic ’80s Japanese pop icon. I want the drinks and decor to spark conversation—it’s about discovery.”

Food is provided by Gulp’s kitchen, blending Taiwanese and Japanese flavors. Dishes include fried oysters with Taiwanese pickles and miso yuzu sauce, baked sweet potato with miso butter and meat floss, and a cold appetizer set featuring squid, spicy seaweed, and kimchi whelk. Other menu items include mala fries, plum sweet potato fries, and chicken over rice.

“The reason we focus on Taiwanese-Japanese fusion is because Taiwan was under Japanese rule for nearly 100 years,” said Chen. “That influence still exists today in Taiwanese night markets—we’re recreating that crossover.”

The menu is inspired by Japanese and Taiwanese cuisine. Photo credit: 56709.

56709 will also host guest DJs from the Japanese music community, along with theme nights dedicated to specific artists or subgenres within City Pop.

The lounge is open six days a week:

Tuesday–Thursday: 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Friday–Saturday: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday: 5 p.m. to midnight

“We’re trying to make this space feel like a time machine,” said Chen. “It’s not just about drinks—it’s about creating an experience.”

