Stolen bike dispute leads to fatal stabbing in Corona; suspect remanded without bail

April 22, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Corona man is being held without bail for allegedly stabbing a Rockland County man to death during an altercation over a stolen bicycle just after midnight on Monday, April 14.

Nelson Torres, 33, of 37th Avenue, was initially taken into custody as a person of interest in the homicide investigation by police from the 115th Precinct near the crime scene shortly after the fatal stabbing. He later admitted during questioning that he killed 22-year-old Anderson Archila-Martinez, of Spring Valley, near the 7 train subway station at Junction Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue.

Torres was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court the following day on a complaint charging him with murder in the first degree, robbery, and other related crimes in the killing of Archila-Martinez, who happened to live on a different Roosevelt Avenue west of the Hudson River in Rockland County.

According to the criminal complaint, between 12:10 a.m. and 12:20 a.m. on April 14, Torres approached Archila-Martinez as he rode a bike on the sidewalk along Junction Boulevard and pushed him off the bicycle, mounted it, and rode away. When the victim chased after him and attempted to get his bike back, an argument turned physical. During the fight, Torres pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his abdomen before riding off.

EMS responded to the location and rushed Archila-Martinez to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Based on eyewitness accounts given to detectives from the 115th Precinct and the Queens District Attorney’s office, and a review of video surveillance recovered at the crime scene, Torres was taken into custody. During questioning, Torres told a detective from the 115th Precinct that he stabbed the victim with a knife, causing his death.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Glenda Hernandez remanded Torres into custody without bail.