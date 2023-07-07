You are reading

Stranger gropes on-duty school crossing guard in North Corona: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect in a forcible touching investigation after he allegedly slapped the buttocks of an on-duty school crossing guard in North Corona last month. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

July 7, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a suspect who menaced an on-duty school crossing guard in North Corona late last month.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, as the woman was watching over the neighborhood’s children at the corner of 32nd Avenue and 99th Street near Fisher Pool and the Alpha Missionary Baptist Church when an unknown individual bumped into her. The suspect initially walked away, but turned back and asked why she touched him. The assailant then slapped the crossing guard on her rear end and fled westbound on 32nd Avenue toward 98th Street in the direction of Jackson Heights, police said.

The crossing guard was not physically injured during the incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect. He has a dark complexion, a thin build and is approximately 6 feet tall, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]
No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Yankees present $10K check to Bayside-based Dancing Dreams during HOPE Week

As part of their annual HOPE Week, the New York Yankees honored Dancing Dreams on Wednesday, July 5, at the nonprofit’s Bayside location. Yankees manager Aaron Boone, along with players Harrison Bader, Domingo Germán, Wandy Peralta and Albert Abreu, took part in a dance class at the studio before presenting a $10,000 check to assist the organization in furthering its impact.

Dancing Dreams was founded in 2002 by pediatric physical therapist Joann Ferrara to provide dance classes and performance opportunities for those between the ages of 3 and 21 who deal with medical or physical challenges. The dance classes are adapted in order to allow each participant to take part in them to the best of their skillset.

Read More
0
Queens Public Library celebrates hip-hop with special edition cards

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Queens Public Library (QPL) will release a limited edition library card that honors the genre’s global significance and the role New York City played in its rise as a cultural movement.

The new library cards feature a purple background with a graffiti art-style design that reads “Queens,” as well as an open book, two street signs that say “Public” and “Library” and two smiley-faced spray paint cans. The overall design is the artistic vision of Shirt Kings streetwear.

Read More
0
Crime stats for Queens’ 104th Precinct reflect a lower crime prediction for summer months

Crime statistics for the NYPD’s 104th Precinct for the week of June 28 to July 2 reflect a borough-wide decrease in shooting incidents and major crime categories as the summer months begin.

On Thursday, July 6, NYPD Acting Commissioner Edward Caban said this year’s 4th of July weekend was the safest in New York City with 23 reported shootings compared to last year, when there were 43 shootings between July 1 and July 5.

Read More
0
Musician starts petition to honor the Ramones with new amphitheater in Rockaway Beach

The Ramones, the famous punk rock band established in Queens in 1974, could find its name enshrined in the Rockaway Beach community, if one local gets his wish. 

A new amphitheater opened near the Rockaway Beach Boardwalk between Beach 94th and Beach 95th Street this past spring, sparking suggestions throughout the community about renaming the structure after someone or something significant to the peninsula. 

Read More
0
View Manhattanhenge from Long Island City for a breathtaking sunset next week

July 6, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Manhattanhenge is a twice-annual event when the setting sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan, but in Queens, the phenomenon is often referred to as LICHenge. This is because the best views can be found from the Long Island City waterfront, where you can see the Manhattan skyline perfectly framed by the East River.

Read More
0
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

There’s a lot to do in Queens this weekend, from live music and comedy to art and shopping. Enjoy these events happening throughout Queens, including a concert with Radiohead’s Thom York, a water lantern festival, an interactive comedy show, a local market and more.

Check out Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with Sons of Kemet’s Tom Skinner in their new band all the way from England. (Forest Hills Stadium. 1 Tennis Pl., Forest Hills. 7:30 p.m. Admission: Prices vary)

Read More
0
Albany man sentenced for killing hospital worker in drag-racing crash in Kew Gardens Hills: DA

An Albany man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the drag-racing crash in Kew Gardens Hills that killed a hospital staffer who was on his way to work in November of 2020

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced on July 6 that that Alamin Ahmed, of Central Avenue in Albany, pleaded guilty in May to manslaughter and assault. A Queens Supreme County Justice imposed a seven-year sentence for the assault charge and two to six years for manslaughter, also followed by a two-year post-release supervision. Co-defendant Mir Fahmid is still awaiting sentencing.

Read More
0
Planet Fitness opens new Fresh Meadows location

Planet Fitness showed off its new Fresh Meadows location featuring state-of-the-art equipment on Thursday, July 6.

Among some of the notable individuals on hand to celebrate the grand opening of the new location at 6109 190th St. were Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, Supreme Fitness Group Vice President of Marketing Dale Paden, Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens Development Coordinator Vanessa Carter, Supreme Fitness Group Manager Brittany Bennett and Brandon Leavy and George Hadjiconstantinou of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

Read More
0
Load More Articles