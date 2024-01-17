You are reading

Straphanger sucker punched in unprovoked attack at Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station: NYPD

Cops from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are still looking for the suspect in a random assault inside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station. Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Jan. 17, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 43-year-old man was sucker punched in the face by a stranger during a random attack inside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue transit hub earlier this month, according to the NYPD.

Police from the NYPD 110th Precinct in Elmhurst reported that the victim was inside the subway station at 74th Street and Broadway at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, when an unidentified man approached him and slugged him in the face with his fist in an unprovoked assault.

A subway rider was punched in the face inside the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station in an unprovoked attack earlier this month. QNS file photo

The suspect ran out of the station onto Roosevelt Avenue and he remains at large, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Sunday and described him as having a light complexion with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket over a black hoodie, gray pants, gray sneakers and a gray New York Yankees baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Through Jan. 14, the 110th Precinct has reported 30 assaults so far in 2024, 5 more than the 25 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 20%. According to the most recent CompStat report.

