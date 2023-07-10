You are reading

Straphanger suffers broken arm after crook pushes him from E train in Elmhurst: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly shoved an E train rider from the train in Elmhurst late last month suffering a broken arm. NYPD

July 10, 2023 By Bill Parry

An E train rider broke his arm after he was shoved from a train at the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station in Elmhurst last month, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are still looking for the assailant who approached the 60-year-old man who was on board a northbound E train as it approached the station at around midnight on Thursday, June 29. The two men began to argue over a seat when the suspect threatened to assault the victim, police said.

When the train pulled into the station, the victim went to exit the subway car when the perpetrator allegedly shoved the man out of the door, causing him to fall onto the northbound platform, according to authorities. 

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition with a broken right arm, police said.

The suspect remained on the train and exited at the Woodhaven Boulevard station in Elmhurst, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is believed to be approximately 25 years old with a dark complexion and thin build. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 190 pound, police said, and was last seen wearing large headphones, a black White Sox baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “SUPREME” written across the chest, a black backpack, silver and black striped pants and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Adams says he tells donors to ‘follow the rules,’ after 6 indicted in straw donor scheme to boost his 2021 campaign

Mayor Eric Adams on Monday insisted he’s “very clear” about telling donors to “follow the rules” when giving to his campaigns for public office, after six contributors to his 2021 bid for mayor were indicted Friday for allegedly orchestrating a straw-donor scheme to funnel city matching funds above the legal limit to his campaign.

“I am very clear, the system that I put in place with my compliance attorney, with my team, we must stand up to scrutiny,” Adams said. “And whoever comes to me, all the time, when you look at the number of New Yorkers that have donated to our campaign, I’m very clear, you must follow the rules. And that hasn’t changed. My conversation is consistent. I can sleep well at night because I know that I’m consistent in what I say to people.”

Read More
0
Pheffer Amato marks one-year anniversary of her historic bill with breast cancer survivors in Middle Village

Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato recently marched with cancer survivors and advocates for Aesthetic Flat Closure — also known as a flat chest wall — at the 20th anniversary event for the Middle Village Relay for Life. The assemblywoman was joined by survivors — or “thrivers,” as she called them — to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the passage of her historic legislation that fully authorized insurance coverage for aesthetic flat closure across the state.

With the enactment of her legislation, New York became the first state in the nation to provide this right to women.

Read More
0
100 Suits for 100 Men celebrates launch of Queens youth employment training initiative

Business owners and organization leaders joined Congresswoman Grace Meng and Kevin Livingston, founder and CEO of the 100 Suits organization, to celebrate the launch of the Empower Queens Workforce & Entrepreneurship program outside of Pomonok Houses on Thursday, July 6. 

Community leaders were gathered at the intersection of Jewel Avenue and Parsons Boulevard in front of the Pomonok Houses sign to announce the new borough-wide initiative. 

Read More
0
Shooting spree: Suspect in custody after four people shot in random Queens and Brooklyn attacks

Detectives in Queens have a suspect in custody in connection with a shooting spree in Queens and Brooklyn on Saturday morning that left one man dead and three others injured.

Law enforcement sources said a scooter-riding suspect shot the three victims in Richmond Hill, Queens, between 11:25 and 11:40 a.m. on July 8. He was also linked to a fourth shooting in nearby Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, that preceded the Queens portion of the rampage.

Read More
0
Robbery crew in Bronx and Queens sought for six street stickups in two days

Police need the public’s help in finding a robbery crew in the Bronx and Queens who held up six people in two days.

The NYPD released on Friday night images of the suspects and their getaway vehicle connected to the early-morning robbery pattern. Three of the incidents occurred in the Bronx on June 29, while three others occurred in Queens and the Bronx on July 1.

Read More
0
Load More Articles