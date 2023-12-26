Studios rent for about $2,450 in Astoria affordable housing lottery

Dec. 26, 2023 By Christian Murray

Five units located in a new development in Astoria are now up for grabs as part of an affordable housing lottery.

The units are located in a 5-story complex located at 26-31 3rd St., in a building that will contain 16 units.

There is one studio available via the lottery that will rent for $2,431; three affordable one-bedrooms that will rent for $2,592; and one affordable two-bedroom that will go for $3,090. It is not clear what the market-rate units will rent for.

The units are for residents who earn about 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $83,349 to $198,250—based on family and unit size.

The city is touting the units as having an outdoor terrace, parking spaces and a virtual doorman. Furthermore, it is offering a one-month free concession.

Units come with dishwashers, energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, smart controls, hardwood floors and balconies. Tenants must pay for electricity. Pets are allowed up to 10 pounds.

Applicants have until Jan. 8, 2024. For more information and to apply click here.