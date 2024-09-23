Join the book brigade: Sunnyside Book and Media Swap issues appeal for volunteers

Sept. 23, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

The co-founder of the popular Sunnyside Book and Media Swap outside Lou Lodati Park has launched an appeal for volunteers to help maintain the space and keep it free of trash.

Volker Detering, who co-founded the book swap in early 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of libraries and bookshops, said the swap is currently receiving around 30,000 book and media donations every month. He added that he is seeking help to ensure that the swap can continue to run smoothly.

Detering said he is working hard to improve logistics at the swap, which operates 24/7, weather permitting.

He said he is seeking volunteers to straighten books, make space for new ones, and replace books in their correct places after people have returned them to the wrong place after browsing through them.

Detering is further seeking volunteers to help remove trash from the area, adding that there has been a build-up of acorns in the location in recent weeks due to squirrels returning to the area for the fall. The onset of fall has also seen a number of leaves fall onto the tables, Detering said.

“If we don’t remove these leaves, they will dry further and deteriorate into crumbles, which will make the tables dirty. So that’s why it’s important to remove the leaves as soon as you see them.”

“I want people to know that they can do small things,” he said. “It doesn’t even take time to remove a leaf because people are going through the books anyway. Straightening them up is also a good idea.”

The book swap operates a $1 honor system, with people encouraged to give a $1 donation for every book that they take. He accepted that some people may not have the money to make a donation and noted that the $1 donation is optional. However, he also discouraged hoarders from taking vast numbers of books without leaving any donations.

Detering said he makes sure that every new donation is inspected thoroughly before it is put on display at the community swap.

“We inspect every item individually, every item, so we make decisions based on individual inspection whether a book even gets on the table,” Detering said.

Detering believes that the swap serves an important function in terms of free speech because it stocks all types of books and magazines, including some that would not commonly be found in most libraries or bookstores.

“You will be hard-pressed to find a controversial book in a public library unless it’s what falls in line with what the librarian thinks,” Detering said. “We consider ourselves to part of the constant, never-ending fight to protect the First Amendment, and that means we put pretty much everything on the table that can be as controversial as it wants to be.”

Detering added that there are only extremely rare exceptions when he would choose not to place a book on display due to its content but said he would also not stock a book if it is in extremely poor condition, adding that he rejected a book recently due to the presence of visible mold.

Detering also issued a plea for donations big or small, stating that people can make contributions via PayPal, Venmo and Zelle.

“Donate via Venmo (@sunnysideswap, last 4 digits 2707) or PayPal (@sunnysideswap),” Detering said, adding that people who wish to contribute via Zelle should reach out to him on Instagram.

“Let’s keep this community project strong!”