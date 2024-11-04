Sunnyside Community Services celebrates 50 years with benefit, unveils new senior housing project

Nov. 4, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

More than 100 people gathered in Long Island City on Monday, Oct. 28, to celebrate Sunnyside Community Services’ (SCS) golden anniversary.

The 50th-anniversary celebration and benefit took place at SCS’s Long Island City community space at 52-41 Center Blvd. and at the nearby American Brass restaurant, raised $125,000 for the organization’s community-centered programs and activities.

The celebration was made even more memorable by the announcement of a new affordable housing initiative for seniors. This project will establish an affordable housing community for older adults in Sunnyside, featuring 61 units, just half a block from the Sunnyside Gardens landmark neighborhood.

The nine-story building will include common areas for socializing, natural plantings, and inviting green building elements. It will consist of 40 studios, 20 one-bedroom apartments, and one two-bedroom apartment for the superintendent. The building will additionally feature a 660 sq ft community space, a rear yard, an outdoor space on the sixth floor, and several rooftop terraces.

The land for the development was donated by Harry Otterman, owner of Norcor Management Corp, who was honored on Monday night.

Other guests at the celebration and benefit included local donors and supporters, members of the SCS Board of Directors, SCS program participants and SCS staff. Lee Stookey, widow of SCS co-founder Byron Stookey, also attended the event with their daughter Sarah.

Judy Zangwill, executive director of SCS, said the non-profit has grown astronomically since it began operating as a senior center in a church basement in 1974.

“Today, we serve over 16,000 people across Queens and beyond through a wide range of programs supporting youth, older adults, immigrants, and caregivers. We are honored to serve the diverse Queens community and deeply grateful to each supporter who has stood by us over the years,” Zangwill said.

Lisa Deller, president of the Board of Directors for SCS, said the non-profit’s affordable housing initiative for seniors will help elderly members of the local community overcome the challenge of finding safe and affordable housing in the city.

“Today, we’re excited to embark on a new journey—applying our passion, skills, and commitment to the community to create affordable housing for seniors,” Deller said. “Finding safe and affordable housing is a challenge in our city, especially for seniors on fixed incomes. We are deeply grateful to Harry Otterman for his generous land donation, and we’re ready to start the work needed to make this project a reality.”

Monday’s celebration began with a cocktail reception at the LIC space, which featured an address from Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

The celebration then moved to American Brass at 2-01 50th Ave, where guests were treated to dinner and a presentation. A number of speakers also made remarks, including Zangwill, Deller, Otterman, Council Member Julie Won and U.S. Rep Nydia Velázquez.

The evening also included a viewing of the new SCS anniversary video, which featured a look back at SCS’ history and the diversity of its programming. The event concluded with a raffle for round-trip Jet Blue tickets.