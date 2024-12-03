You are reading

Sunnyside Community Services marks Giving Tuesday with one-day matching donation opportunity

Dec. 3, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Sunnyside Community Services (SCS) is celebrating Giving Tuesday with a call for donations that will be matched dollar for dollar, thanks to the generosity of FJC – A Foundation of Philanthropic Funds.

Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity that encourages people to support charitable causes, and Sunnyside Community Services is calling on community members to double their impact with matching donations today only.

The nonprofit organization, which marks its 50th anniversary this year, aims to raise $10,000 through the campaign to help continue providing transformative programs to people of all ages.

Since its founding in 1974 as a small senior center with just 50 members, SCS has grown into a vital community resource, serving more than 16,000 New Yorkers annually. The organization provides a wide range of services, including educational programs, senior care, and immigrant support.

“Your support today is crucial as we continue our mission to improve lives and build a stronger, more connected community,” said Executive Director Judy Zangwill. “Your gift will help us serve even more people in need, ensuring that our programs remain accessible to those who need them most.”

Learn more about the organization’s impactful work and rich history by watching this inspiring video, which highlights its journey and the difference it has made in the community.

In the past year alone, SCS has provided academic and enrichment activities to 3,091 students, served over 37,000 meals through its Older Adult Center, connected over 2,270 homebound seniors with essential resources, and helped 544 immigrants improve their English language skills. Additionally, the organization trained 267 new home health aides to address the growing demand for care in the community.

“We are proud of what we’ve accomplished over the last five decades, but our work is far from over,” said Zangwill. “With your help, we can continue to serve those in need and shape the future of Sunnyside and surrounding communities for years to come.”

Those interested in donating can click here or visit the Sunnyside Community Services website to contribute to the campaign, where all donations made today will be matched until the $10,000 goal is met.

 

