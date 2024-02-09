You are reading

Sunnyside Community Services hosting vaccination clinic Feb. 13

Photo via Getty Images

Feb. 9, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The Sunnyside-based nonprofit Sunnyside Community Services will be holding a vaccination clinic Tuesday, Feb. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. This event comes in partnership with the Queens pharmacy Hopkins Drugs and Compounding.

Photo courtesy of Sunnyside Community Services

Photo courtesy of Sunnyside Community Services

People 12 years of age and older can receive their flu and COVID-19 booster shots at this pop-up event at Sunnyside Community Services, located at 43-31 39th St.

In order to receive the flu vaccination, insurance is required. However, this is not needed for scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination. Separate appointments are required for people who are interested in getting both vaccinations.

Advanced registration is required to schedule a vaccination appointment. Those interested can do so by clicking here.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Resorts World NYC to celebrate Lunar New Year this weekend, marking the Year of the Dragon

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) will usher in the Year of the Dragon on Sunday as part of its Lunar New Year celebrations, in what is one of the most significant events in Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures. The Resorts World team will participate in the Lunar New Year Float Parade on Main Street in Flushing on Saturday, hosted by the Flushing Chinese Business Association, which promises a colorful display of cultural pride and unity.

On Sunday at noon the celebration gets underway back in South Ozone Park with a Blessing Ceremony Lion Dance in the Hyatt Grand Hotel lobby, followed by an eye dotting ceremony hosted by senior leadership of RWNYC.

Read More
0
Man shot during armed robbery in Glendale, gunman remains at large: NYPD

A 23-year-old man was shot and wounded during an armed robbery in front of a Glendale car service company on Friday morning.

Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a shooting in front of the Fenix XL Car & Limo Corp at 586 Seneca Ave. at 6:45 a.m. Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left leg. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Read More
0
QNS weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

Feb. 9, 2024 By Aidan Pellegrino

If you enjoy a wide variety of music and entertainment, along with enjoying quality food, the Queens area is the perfect place for enjoying all of the different forms of entertainment in New York City. From poetry to music, there is plenty to do and enjoy this weekend.

Read More
0
Load More Articles