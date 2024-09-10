You are reading

Sunnyside Drum Corps celebrates 47th anniversary, calls for new members

Members of the Sunnyside Drum Corp. Credit: Tony Lana

Members of the Sunnyside Drum Corp. Photo credit: Tony Lana

Sept. 10, 2024 By Shane O’Brien 

The Sunnyside Drum Corps is appealing for new members as the marching band celebrates its 47th anniversary.

The Drum Corps, founded by local resident Tony Lana in 1977, holds practice in the All Saints Episcopal Church at 43-12 46th St. every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The program is free and open to children aged 9-19, although younger children can participate if they have an older sibling in the Drum Corps.

Lana said there are around 25 kids signed up to the program at present, down from a pre-pandemic high of about 85.

Sunnyside Drum Corp practice in All Saints Church. Credit: Tony Lana

Sunnyside Drum Corp practice in All Saints Episcopal Church. Photo credit: Tony Lana

He said he is looking to restore the Drum Corps’ membership to its peak, adding that he hopes to recruit baton twirlers and flag carriers as well as drummers. Lana said he would love to reintroduce the non-drum units of the marching band as membership grows.

“We used to have a formal Color Guard, and then a flag unit of 12 girls. We used to have baton twirling. Now, it’s only drums,” Lana said. “Our main goal is to reconstitute the flag line. When a marching band is coming toward you, and you see a whole bunch of flags, it just sets off the people, and it’s a sight to see all the flags moving. We now have a bunch of parents who will carry some American flags in front of us to pump up the size of us when we go to a parade.”

Lana said the Drum Corps takes part in around 12 parades every year and said he still gets a kick out of seeing new members taking part in their first parade.

“We love it when a new child joins, and it’s amazing to see their face at their first parade. That’s worth everything and seeing the pride of the parents as well.”

The band’s mission statement aims to provide children with a social outlet where they can meet other kids from the neighborhood while also picking up a new skill in the process, Lana said.

The Drum Corps boasts a strong alumni program, with a number of former members rejoining as volunteers later in life or signing their kids up to the band. Lana also said he has seen four or five members of the same family taking part in the band at the same time.

“We’ve had four or five members of the same family join, every brother and sister. And when they’ve grown, their children have joined.”

Lana, who grew up in Woodside and now lives in Garden City, started the Drum Corps in 1977 after a number of local residents, including the late Joe Sabba of the Woodside Herald, called for the formation of a local marching band to celebration the nation’s bicentennial.

He is now tentatively looking forward to the Drum Corps’ 50th anniversary in three years and recalled the organization’s massive 25th anniversary celebrations back in 2002.

“We had a huge 25th anniversary, where I say we must have had 80 of us and then maybe 40 alumni,” Lana said. “We borrowed a bunch of drums. Everybody had a piece of equipment. We were going down the boulevard with about 110 pieces.”

For more information and to sign up, visit sunnysidedrumcorps.com.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Senior assaulted near Francis Lewis Park in Whitestone: NYPD

A 68-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a stranger in broad daylight near the entrance to Francis Lewis Park in Whitestone on Sunday afternoon, and police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are asking for the public’s help in tracking down his assailant.

The random attack occurred just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 8, as the victim was walking in the vicinity of 3rd Avenue and the Whitestone Expressway. The perpetrator approached and engaged the victim in a verbal dispute. The argument turned violent when the suspect punched the victim in the face with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground, where he struck his head, police said. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Read More
0
Jamaica man indicted in 2018 cold-case murder of Brooklyn rapper at a Woodhaven bar: DA

A Queens grand jury indicted a Jamaica man for the fatal drive-by shooting of a rapper outside a Woodhaven pub in 2018.

Johnathan Rice, 43, of 178th Street, was arraigned on Friday on an indictment charging him with murder in the second degree for allegedly gunning down 35-year-old Frank Synder, a Brooklyn hip hop performer and party promoter known as “Hollywood Play,” outside the Tavern Lounge in Woodhaven, where he was hosting an event for a friend’s birthday.

Read More
0
Load More Articles