Join the band: Sunnyside Drum Corps opens spring enrollment for young musicians

As the Sunnyside Drum Corps celebrates nearly five decades of community service and musical excellence, it calls on its supporters to rally together for its 48th anniversary and spring membership recruitment drive.

Founded 47 years ago, the Sunnyside Drum Corps has been a cornerstone of the Sunnyside community, offering children and young adults the opportunity to engage in music, leadership and teamwork.

The all-volunteer organization continues to thrive, having seen over 1,400 boys and girls participate in its programs since its inception.

The Drum Corps, founded by local resident Tony Lana in 1977, holds practice in the All Saints Episcopal Church at 43-12 46th St. every Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The program is free and open to children aged 9-19, although younger children can participate if they have an older sibling in the Drum Corps.

“With our 48th anniversary just around the corner, we are looking to strengthen our membership and ensure the future of our corps for the next generation,” said Lana, Director of Sunnyside Drum Corps. “We are reaching out to the community to join the bandwagon and spread the word about our recruitment drive.”

Lana told the QueensPost that he hopes to restore the Drum Corps to its former strength, with plans to recruit not only drummers but also baton twirlers and flag carriers. As membership grows, Lana said he would love to reintroduce the full range of non-percussion units that once rounded out the marching band.

The corps has a long history of success, and its programs focus on discipline, teamwork, and providing young people with an outlet for creativity. As the spring membership drive continues, the Sunnyside Drum Corps hopes to engage even more young people and community members.

The Drum Corps participates in roughly a dozen parades each year, including the Sunnyside Post Mile and the popular Flag Day Parade on Greenpoint Avenue.

The band’s mission is to offer children a social outlet where they can connect with peers from the neighborhood while learning a new skill. The Drum Corps also maintains a strong alumni network, with many former members returning as volunteers or enrolling their own children in the program.

For more information, the Sunnyside Drum Corps can be reached by phone at 718-786-4141 or by email at sunnysidedrumcorps@gmail.com. You can also find them on Facebook at Sunnyside Drum Corps.