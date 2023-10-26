Sunnyside elementary school gets $2.85 million for auditorium, schoolyard upgrades

Oct. 26, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The P.S. 150 elementary school located at 40-01 43rd Ave. in Sunnyside is set to receive a $2.85 million boost from City Council Member Julie Won for vital upgrades to its auditorium and schoolyard.

On Oct. 20, Won, accompanied by P.S. 150 Principal Carmen Parache, PTA members and students, gathered to celebrate the funds earmarked for the improvements.

The school’s auditorium, in need of modernizations such as new curtains, chairs and an enhanced air conditioning system, has been designated $2 million from the funds. An additional $850,000 from Won’s capital funding will be directed toward schoolyard improvements.

The allocation is a testament to the persistent advocacy of the P.S. 150 community. Parache, during a visit from Won earlier this year, emphasized the need for upgrades, especially in making schoolyard equipment more accessible.

“Our teachers, parents and students have called for these improvements for years and we are happy to see them coming to fruition,” Parache said.

Won has been instrumental in advocating for robust budget allocations for local schools in her district. She designated a total of $3.5 million in Fiscal Year 2023 and a significant $6.9 million in Fiscal Year 2024 to capital improvements for schools within the district.

“Our students deserve top-notch, secure schools that foster their growth. This $2.85 million investment in P.S. 150 will greatly aid in much-needed renovations for the auditorium and schoolyard,” Won said. “I will persist in prioritizing capital funding for all school enhancements with a special emphasis on renovating our longstanding institutions to keep pace with the newer establishments sprouting across the city.”

Won also acknowledged the “relentless” efforts of the school community.

“A heartfelt thank you to Principal Carmen Parache, the proactive P.S. 150 PTA and all the parents for their relentless advocacy,” Won said.