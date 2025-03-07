Sunnyside Gardens man killed during early morning house fire on Wednesday: FDNY

March 7, 2025 By Bill Parry

A 65-year-old man was killed when an early morning house fire gutted his home in the Sunnyside Gardens historic district on Wednesday.

The FDNY received a call just before 3 a.m. of a blaze at 39-11 46th St. and dispatched 12 units with 60 firefighters and EMS personnel that jammed the block between Skillman Avenue and 39th Avenue.

Arriving units reported a heavy fire on the first floor that spread to the second floor of the two-story private dwelling, buffeted by high overnight winds.

The civilian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, and one firefighter with minor injuries was transported to New York-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The fire was brought under control at 4:04 a.m., and FDNY fire marshals are investigating to determine its cause.