Sunnyside Gardens man killed during early morning house fire on Wednesday: FDNY

A 65-year-old man was killed in an early Wednesday morning house fire in Sunnyside Gardens. Photo courtesy of Lauren Springer

March 7, 2025 By Bill Parry

A 65-year-old man was killed when an early morning house fire gutted his home in the Sunnyside Gardens historic district on Wednesday.

The FDNY received a call just before 3 a.m. of a blaze at 39-11 46th St. and dispatched 12 units with 60 firefighters and EMS personnel that jammed the block between Skillman Avenue and 39th Avenue.

Arriving units reported a heavy fire on the first floor that spread to the second floor of the two-story private dwelling, buffeted by high overnight winds.

Photo courtesy of Lauren Springer

The civilian was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, and one firefighter with minor injuries was transported to New York-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The fire was brought under control at 4:04 a.m., and FDNY fire marshals are investigating to determine its cause.

