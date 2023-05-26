You are reading

Sunnyside Gardens Park Memorial Day Fair promises to be a fun-filled public event on Saturday

SGP Memorial Day Fair 2016 (Queens Post)

May 26, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Get ready for a day of festive fun as Sunnyside Gardens Park gears up to host its annual Memorial Day Fair this Saturday, May 27. 

This highly anticipated event is open to the public, promises an exciting lineup of entertainment, rides, delicious food and community camaraderie. From thrilling rides for the little ones to delectable treats and engaging activities, the fair offers a memorable experience for all attendees. 

The fair will run from noon to 5 p.m., with a rain date set for Sunday. Admission is free.

The three-acre private park is located at 48-21 39th Ave. within Sunnyside Gardens. For most of the year, the park is reserved for members, although it is opened up to the public for large community events.

The Memorial Day Fair at Sunnyside Gardens Park kicks off with a flag-raising ceremony, symbolizing the spirit of patriotism. 

The event boasts a diverse schedule of locally-sourced entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Children can revel in the joy of jumping around in the bouncy houses or unleash their creativity with face painting and crafts. Parents can participate in raffles featuring prizes from local establishments, adding an extra element of excitement to the festivities.

No fair is complete without a delectable array of food and beverages and the Sunnyside Gardens Park Memorial Day Fair delivers on that front. 

Attendees can indulge in classic favorites such as burgers and hot dogs, including vegetarian options, alongside festive sides. Quench your thirst with a selection of beverages, including beer, wine, hard seltzer, and more. The fair ensures a culinary experience that satisfies every palate.

Admission to the Memorial Day Fair at Sunnyside Gardens Park is free, providing access to the exciting atmosphere and entertainment. 

Please note that rides, activities, and refreshments are not included in the free admission. 

