Sunnyside gears up for its 12th annual Restaurant Week with over 50 dining deals

Mar. 15, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Food enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate as Sunnyside Shines announces its 12th Annual Sunnyside Restaurant Week.

Scheduled to run from March 20th through April 4th, the event promises to be a culinary delight, showcasing the neighborhood’s rich and diverse food scene.

This year, over 50 of Sunnyside’s finest eateries are participating, each offering dining deals that aim to attract foodies from across the city and beyond.

With a fixed price point of $35 for a 3-course dinner menu, guests have the opportunity to experience a variety of cuisines at an approachable price. Additionally, some establishments will also feature special lunch menus, providing further options to indulge in.

In addition to the diverse dining experiences, Sunnyside Shines has introduced an enticing contest for attendees of Restaurant Week.

Patrons have the chance to win a $100 or a $50 gift card to a local establishment of their choice. To enter, participants are required to take a picture of their meal receipt and, after collecting three receipts, email them to the organizers for a chance to win.

Furthermore, as part of the contest, diners are encouraged to vote for their favorite server. Before sending the email, make sure to include the server’s name and the name of the food establishment to nominate them for a chance to win a $50 or $100 gift card.

This initiative not only enhances the dining experience but also celebrates the hardworking individuals who make Sunnyside’s food scene so vibrant.

Restaurants participating this year will be serving dishes from countries such as Colombia, El Salvador, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Turkey, Venezuela, and Nepal.

Below is the current list of participating restaurants, with several already unveiling their exclusive menus for Restaurant Week:

Ariyoshi | Menu

Arriba | Menu

Bar 43 & Grill

Bajeko Sekuwa

Belo Bar BQ Grill

Bliss 46 Bistro | Menu

Brookside Market | Menu

Café 52 | Menu

Cardamom Indian Cuisine

Chakra Café | Menu

Claret Wine Bar

Cool Beans | Menu

Danubius Restaurant

De Mole

Dos Broncos | Menu

Empire Shop | Menu

Fat Puppies Inn | Dog

Full Moon Cafe | Menu

Green Leafs | Menu

I Love Paraguay | Menu

Joropo Cuisine | Menu

Kaprichos Colombian Cravings | Menu

La Adelita de Woodside | Menu

La Pollera de Mario

La Vienesa Bakery | Menu

Limena Pisco Bar | Menu

Seoul Bistro

Mad for Chicken

Maison De Gateaux | Menu

Moge Tee

Newa Chhe | Menu

Oasis Pizza & Gyro | Menu

Pete’s Grill | Menu

Ricas Pupusas & Mas

Romanian Garden

Sanger Hall

SoleLuna | Menu

Sotto Le Stelle | Menu

Tangra Asian Fusion Cuisine | Menu

The Lowery Bar and Grill | Menu

The Skillman | Menu

The Spot Café

Tito Rads | Menu

Turkish Grill | Menu

Those interested in participating in this culinary adventure and for updates on restaurants, further details can be found at Sunnyside Shines’ website: sunnysideshines.org.