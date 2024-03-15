Sunnyside gears up for its 12th annual Restaurant Week with over 50 dining deals

Mar. 15, 2024 By Czarinna Andres
Food enthusiasts have a reason to celebrate as Sunnyside Shines announces its 12th Annual Sunnyside Restaurant Week.
Scheduled to run from March 20th through April 4th, the event promises to be a culinary delight, showcasing the neighborhood’s rich and diverse food scene.
This year, over 50 of Sunnyside’s finest eateries are participating, each offering dining deals that aim to attract foodies from across the city and beyond.
With a fixed price point of $35 for a 3-course dinner menu, guests have the opportunity to experience a variety of cuisines at an approachable price. Additionally, some establishments will also feature special lunch menus, providing further options to indulge in.
In addition to the diverse dining experiences, Sunnyside Shines has introduced an enticing contest for attendees of Restaurant Week.
Patrons have the chance to win a $100 or a $50 gift card to a local establishment of their choice. To enter, participants are required to take a picture of their meal receipt and, after collecting three receipts, email them to the organizers for a chance to win.
Furthermore, as part of the contest, diners are encouraged to vote for their favorite server. Before sending the email, make sure to include the server’s name and the name of the food establishment to nominate them for a chance to win a $50 or $100 gift card.
This initiative not only enhances the dining experience but also celebrates the hardworking individuals who make Sunnyside’s food scene so vibrant.
Restaurants participating this year will be serving dishes from countries such as Colombia, El Salvador, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Romania, Turkey, Venezuela, and Nepal.
Below is the current list of participating restaurants, with several already unveiling their exclusive menus for Restaurant Week:
Ariyoshi | Menu
Arriba | Menu
Bar 43 & Grill
Bajeko Sekuwa
Belo Bar BQ Grill
Bliss 46 Bistro | Menu
Brookside Market | Menu
Café 52 | Menu
Cardamom Indian Cuisine
Chakra Café | Menu
Claret Wine Bar
Cool Beans | Menu
Danubius Restaurant
De Mole
Dos Broncos | Menu
Empire Shop | Menu
Fat Puppies Inn | Dog
Full Moon Cafe | Menu
Green Leafs | Menu
I Love Paraguay | Menu
Joropo Cuisine | Menu
Kaprichos Colombian Cravings | Menu
La Adelita de Woodside | Menu
La Pollera de Mario
La Vienesa Bakery | Menu
Limena Pisco Bar | Menu
Seoul Bistro
Mad for Chicken
Maison De Gateaux | Menu
Moge Tee
Newa Chhe | Menu
Oasis Pizza & Gyro | Menu
Pete’s Grill | Menu
Ricas Pupusas & Mas
Romanian Garden
Sanger Hall
SoleLuna | Menu
Sotto Le Stelle | Menu
Tangra Asian Fusion Cuisine | Menu
The Lowery Bar and Grill | Menu
The Skillman | Menu
The Spot Café
Tito Rads | Menu
Turkish Grill | Menu
Those interested in participating in this culinary adventure and for updates on restaurants, further details can be found at Sunnyside Shines’ website: sunnysideshines.org.