Sunnyside Gardens home seeks approval for porch rebuild, vent legalization from Landmarks Commission

Jan. 2, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

What does it take to preserve history in one of New York City’s most iconic neighborhoods?

A proposed makeover for a Sunnyside Gardens home is reigniting discussions over how to balance modern upgrades with historic preservation.

A proposal for changes to a 3-story, 2-unit house at 39-45 48th St. in Sunnyside was submitted to the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission, which is responsible for protecting the city’s architecturally, historically and culturally significant buildings and sites.

The proposed application calls for the reconstruction of an enclosed porch on the property, which was built in 1927. It also seeks approval from the Commission for the legalization of the installation of through-wall vents that had previously been installed without the required permits from the organization. Through-wall vents are openings created in exterior walls to allow for ventilation, typically used to vent appliances such as air conditioners, dryers, or exhaust fans directly outside.

This application is expected to be discussed during the Landmarks Preservation Commission’s next scheduled hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m., in the Commission’s public hearing room on the ninth floor of 1 Centre St. in Manhattan. The hearing will also be streamed live on the Landmark Preservation Commission’s YouTube channel. Supporting materials and additional details for the upcoming hearing have not yet been made accessible to the public.

The house at 39-45 48th St. is part of the Sunnyside Gardens Historic District, a planned residential community developed between 1924 and 1928. Clarence Stein, Henry Wright, and Frederick Ackerman designed the brick row house in the Colonial Revival style nearly a century ago.

The district was influenced by the English Garden City movement and is noted for its shared courtyards, green spaces, and cohesive architectural design. The property is currently listed as a public landmark.

Sunnyside Gardens became one of New York City’s first designated historic districts in 2007, with the Landmarks Preservation Commission recognizing its unique design and cultural significance. However, the landmark designation has occasionally been a source of contention.

Some homeowners have expressed frustration over restrictions that limit alterations to their properties, citing increased costs and procedural hurdles for renovations. At the same time, preservation advocates argue that the rules are vital for maintaining the area’s historic integrity.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission works to safeguard the buildings and places that represent the City’s cultural, social, economic, political and architectural history in an effort to stabilize and improve property values, foster civic pride, protect and enhance attractions in New York City to tourists, strengthen the City’s economy and promote the use of historic districts, landmarks, interior landmarks and scenic landmarks for the education, pleasure and welfare of the people of New York City.