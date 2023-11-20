Sunnyside man busted for crashing BMW into the CityMD on Greenpoint Avenue injuring 14: NYPD

Nov. 20, 2023 By Bill Parry

A Sunnyside man was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 18, and charged with multiple counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly smashed his car into an urgent care facility on Greenpoint Avenue, injuring 14 people who were waiting inside a waiting room, according to authorities.

Police from the 108th Precinct took Mohammed Faruque, 38, of 46th Street, into custody for allegedly speeding along Roosevelt Avenue and crossing Queens Boulevard, where he jumped a curb and smashed his BMW sedan into the CityMD clinic at 47-16 Greenpoint Ave. at around 11 a.m. on Nov. 18.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed four people to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, an NYPD spokesman told QNS, adding that 10 other victims were treated at the scene for their injuries.

Inspectors from the Department of Buildings found non-structural damage to the ground floor of the four-story mixed-use structure due to the vehicle impact, including the plate glass windows that were destroyed. The NYPD removed the BMW and cordoned off the area to pedestrians.

CityMD employees and the building superintendent were cleaning up debris during the DOB inspection. Once the windows were boarded up with plywood, the sidewalk reopened to pedestrian traffic.

The CityMD reopened the following morning.

Faruque was charged with four counts of reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.