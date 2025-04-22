Long-awaited Sunnyside playground breaks ground in honor of fallen firefighter

April 22, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

After years of planning, setbacks, and community advocacy, NYC Parks broke ground Monday afternoon on the new Michael R. Davidson Playground in Sunnyside. The $4.8 million project will transform the former Phipps Playground site into a modern public park honoring the FDNY firefighter who died in the line of duty in 2018.

Located at the corner of 39th Avenue and 50th Street, the new playground is named after Lieutenant Michael Davidson, who grew up in the nearby Phipps Houses and was killed while battling a five-alarm fire in Harlem at age 37. He left behind a wife and four young children.

City officials, FDNY leadership, and members of the Davidson family joined dozens of residents for the groundbreaking. Among them were NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Council Member Julie Won, Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, and Davidson’s brother, Eric Davidson.

“This phenomenal new playground is named for a phenomenal human being,” said Richards. “Lieutenant Davidson put his life on the line every time he put on a uniform. He truly cared about this city and its people.”

The quarter-acre site had sat vacant since the original Phipps Playground shuttered in the 1990s. In 2007, Phipps sold the land to DBH Associates, which later proposed building the Aluminaire House—a controversial project involving an aluminum structure and apartment complex. Widespread community opposition prompted then-Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer to advocate for public ownership of the lot.

Van Bramer secured $2 million for the city to purchase the site, which was finalized in 2019, followed by another $2.8 million for renovations. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed progress until now.

The upgraded park will feature separate play areas for children aged 2–5 and 5–12, seating areas, picnic tables, spray showers for summer play, and an FDNY-themed playground honoring Davidson’s legacy. The historic pavilion from the original Phipps Playground, dating back to the 1930s, will be restored and serve as a central gathering space.

A memorial flagpole and bronze plaque will be installed in Davidson’s honor.

“I wasn’t sure if this was ever going to happen,” said Eric Davidson, who recalled playing at the original Phipps Playground with his late brother. “It’s a great feeling to be here today. This park will allow Mike’s name to live on forever.”

Over 3,500 people signed a petition to name the park after Davidson in 2019, led by a grassroots campaign from neighborhood residents. Council Member Won praised the new park as a much-needed community space in a growing neighborhood.

“We have one of the fastest-growing childhood populations in the city,” said Won. “We need spaces for kids to play and for seniors to connect. This playground will help us be a community.”

Community Board 2 co-chair Anatole Ashraf also welcomed the groundbreaking, pointing out the district’s shortage of public green space.

“People are laying picnic blankets on sidewalk patches outside Lou Lodati Park,” Ashraf said. “We desperately need more green space, and Davidson Playground will help meet that need.”

Donoghue said the restored pavilion would serve as the park’s focal point, with the FDNY-themed design and water play area offering engaging, inclusive elements for children.

“It’s so fitting that this playground will carry Lieutenant Davidson’s name,” she said. “It honors his service and preserves his legacy for future generations.”

Fire Commissioner Tucker, who served with Davidson at Engine 69/Ladder 28, known as the Harlem Hilton, called the playground a “fitting tribute.”

“Michael was an impressive member of our firehouse,” Tucker said. “The firehouse was his second home, but this is where he grew up. He spent a lot of time playing here as a child. This park brings his story full circle.”

The project is expected to be completed by spring 2026.